Haley Ferguson is going to be a mom.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Oula Palve.

"Baby Palve is on the way," Haley captioned an Instagram posting showing the couple pretending to read a prop newspaper outside a cafe.

"It's with extremely full hearts and tons of joy that Oula and I can officially share our exciting news!"

Dubbed The Baby Tribune, the newspaper displayed a "BABY PALVE IS ON THE WAY" headline with an "It's an IVF Miracle!" subheading.

Haley's pregnancy announcement comes several months after she had shared she was undergoing "extremely, extremely emotionally draining" fertility treatments in a TikTok video in June.

"It's also important for me to recognize that even though I'm so happy to share this, a part of me aches for anyone who sees this and feels pained," Haley wrote in the Instagram post announcing her pregnancy.

"I know that feeling so well. As I've shared my story I've been able to build a beautiful and strong community of people also struggling with infertility," she continued.

"Please know I understand if you need to step away from my page during this period and my heart is with you. Thank you endlessly for all your support!"

Haley is due in May 2024, according to her posting.

In addition to her twin sister Emily Ferguson, numerous other former Bachelor Nation alums offered congratulations to Haley's announcement including Adam Gottschalk, Andi Dorfman, Amanda Stanton, Ashley Iaconetti, Astrid Loch, Caila Quinn, Heather Martin, Jen Saviano, Katie Thurston, Kelsey Weier, Lace Morris, Lauren Bushnell, Sydney Lotuaco, and Vanessa Grimaldi.

"Love you guys SM and so beyond excited to add another little baby to our family!!!" Emily wrote. "You're going to be the most amazing parents!"
Haley and Oula, a professional hockey player, got married in June 2022 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Haley, who donned a form-fitted lace dress by Galia Lahav with see-through components and floral appliques, posted a sweet video of wedding highlights on social media after the wedding.

The Bachelor alum told Oula through tears in her wedding vows, "Since the day I met you, I knew you were a special man. I even came home and told my sister, 'This is the kind of man you marry.'"

And Oula told his blushing bride in reply, "The wise Matthew McConaughey once said. 'The woman of your dreams doesn't exist, so you might as well find the best one on this earth.' And in this case, it's kind of true, because you are exceeding every dream I could ever possibly have."

Haley and Oula said "I do" a year after Oula had popped the question in May 2021. At the time Oula proposed, they had been dating for nearly two years.

Among Haley's 75 wedding guests were Amanda and Lauren, who competed for the heart of The Bachelor Season 20 star Ben Higgins alongside with Haley and Emily.

Emily married William Karlsson, another professional hockey player, a month after Haley's wedding in July 2022.

She and William welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2023.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

