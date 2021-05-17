The Bachelor alum Haley Ferguson has announced she is engaged to Finnish professional hockey player Oula Palve.

ADVERTISEMENT
Haley shared the news she's a bride-to-be in a Sunday Instagram post.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Along with two photos from her engagement, Haley wrote, "Ikuisesti. 5-13-21 -- I am ENGAGED to the man of my DREAMS! @oula7 thank you for choosing me. Will I ever stop crying/smiling...probably not!"

Oula shared the same cute photos -- one of which shows him down on bended knee -- on his own Instagram account.

"She's going to be a PALVE! You are an extraordinary girl, and I'm so excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with you," Oula captioned his Sunday post.

"Hitting theaters in the summer of 2022!"

Haley explained to E! News what exactly made the marriage proposal "so special."

"Oula proposed at our potential wedding venue!" Haley revealed to the website.

"I've been in love with this venue for awhile and wanted to lock down a specific date since his hockey schedule only allows for him to have three months off during the summer. So, I thought we were just going to view it because we had talked about getting engaged this summer."

Haley, who co-hosts The Twinning at Life podcast with her twin sister Emily Ferguson, said the marriage proposal came as a huge surprise to her.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"I didn't know he would propose this early, so he totally threw me off when he proposed there!" Haley shared.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"He also had all my close family and friends waiting for me after for a private dinner. Now that location holds a very special place in my heart!"

Haley also gushed about the size of the diamond sparkler she's now wearing on her left hand.

"I couldn't believe how massive it was!" Haley admitted. "I sent him a picture of the shape that I loved and let him do the rest!"

She added, "Oula also had the band engraved on the inside with 'ikuisesti,' which means forever in Finnish, so I love that it has a personal touch to it!"

Haley reportedly met Oula after Emily found the athlete on Instagram and "forced" her sister to send him a direct message.

Haley and Oula went Instagram official in January 2020 and have therefore been dating for more than one year.

"I think Haley and Oula make a great match because they balance each other out!" explained Emily, who also just got engaged to Swedish hockey player William Karlsson five month ago in December 2020.

"Oula is very thoughtful and sweet. He always puts Haley first and I know he takes extra good care of her when I can't be there. I'm so happy for them and glad my matchmaking worked out!"

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

Haley and Emily from Las Vegas found fame when they competed on Season 20 of The Bachelor starring Ben Higgins in 2016.

After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.

When Emily got romantically involved with William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.

Following Ben's stint on The Bachelor, he and his winner Lauren Bushnell starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform but later called off their engagement and split.

Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.

Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 20
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 20 NEWS