Along with two photos from her engagement, Haley wrote, "Ikuisesti. 5-13-21 -- I am ENGAGED to the man of my DREAMS! @oula7 thank you for choosing me. Will I ever stop crying/smiling...probably not!"
Oula shared the same cute photos -- one of which shows him down on bended knee -- on his own Instagram account.
"She's going to be a PALVE! You are an extraordinary girl, and I'm so excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with you," Oula captioned his Sunday post.
"Hitting theaters in the summer of 2022!"
Haley explained to E! News what exactly made the marriage proposal "so special."
"Oula proposed at our potential wedding venue!" Haley revealed to the website.
"I've been in love with this venue for awhile and wanted to lock down a specific date since his hockey schedule only allows for him to have three months off during the summer. So, I thought we were just going to view it because we had talked about getting engaged this summer."
Haley, who co-hosts The Twinning at Life podcast with her twin sister Emily Ferguson, said the marriage proposal came as a huge surprise to her.
Haley and Emily from Las Vegas found fame when they competed on Season 20 of The Bachelor starring Ben Higgins in 2016.
After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.
When Emily got romantically involved with William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.
Following Ben's stint on The Bachelor, he and his winner Lauren Bushnell starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform but later called off their engagement and split.
Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.
Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.