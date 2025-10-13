When looking back on her short-lived romance with Shallcross, Gabi said she realized they weren't supposed to be together while filming The Bachelor in late 2022.
"I think I realized when I was there that he was not my person, but you know, I digressed. I realized there, but when I got back, I thought, 'Thank God,'" Gabi admitted during a March episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" co-hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.
"No offense to him, like, he and Kaity are perfect together and I totally understand them as a couple. And being so close with Kaity, I get it much more now."
Gabi apparently believes she's sarcastic and "not nice enough" to be Shallcross' partner.
"I don't think he could've handled me because I'm sassy, and Kaity is very sweet and she's just a nurse. And I know myself. I'm, like, a little feisty," Gabi shared at the time.
"And I don't think that we would've been compatible in the long run."
ADVERTISEMENT
Gabi said what helped her realize Shallcross wasn't her person is that "he didn't protect me at all" during and after The Bachelor Fantasy Suites.
Not only did Shallcross choose to break Gabi's heart as part of a grand spectacle for TV during the Final Rose Ceremony in Thailand, but he also publicly spilled their oh-so-personal secret that they had sex in the Fantasy Suite, which made Gabi feel betrayed and "violated."
"This isn't just a TV show, so what you say actually impacts people in their real lives. And unfortunately, I got really attacked for that one," Gabi complained.
"But it's okay. I've grown up and I'm stronger for having gone through that. But I knew in that moment someone who will be a real partner to me would choose to protect me in that moment."
Shallcross told Gabi that he had made his final decision the night before the Final Rose Ceremony, but Shallcross later told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he knew earlier in the process Kaity was his match.