The Bachelor alum Gabi Elnicki has announced she's engaged to her boyfriend Zach Espinosa.

Gabi recently took to Instagram and wrote, "Luckiest girl in the world," alongside a carousel of professional engagement photos taken at the beach.

A day later, Gabi posted more photos from Zach's romantic marriage proposal, and she called it "the best day ever."

Congratulatory messages poured in from members of Bachelor Nation on Instagram, including her pal Kaity Biggar.

Kaity wrote, "FINALLY !!!!!!!! Congrats you guys! We've been waiting for this!!!!"

Daisy Kent commented, "Congrats," and Brooklyn Willie shared, "Congratulations!!"

Greer Blitzer wrote, "Congratulations!!! So so happy for you," and Jess Girod commented, "SO AMAZING. The best couple."

Kat Izzo wrote, "Congratulations angel you deserve it so much!!!!"

Charity Lawson gushed, "Crying!!!! Sooo happy for yall, love you both!!!!"

Jenn Tran wrote, "Omg I'm crying. I'm so happy for you," and Jesse Palmer added, "CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!"

Gabi hard launched her relationship with Zach in early June 2024, and then the couple moved in together in Houston, TX, that summer.

Gabi competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on The Bachelor's 27th season, which aired in early 2023 on ABC.
Gabi finished as the runner-up bachelorette behind her friend, Kaity Biggar, who got engaged to Shallcross during the season finale. (Shallcross and Kaity got married in Texas in May).

When looking back on her short-lived romance with Shallcross, Gabi said she realized they weren't supposed to be together while filming The Bachelor in late 2022.

"I think I realized when I was there that he was not my person, but you know, I digressed. I realized there, but when I got back, I thought, 'Thank God,'" Gabi admitted during a March episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" co-hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

"No offense to him, like, he and Kaity are perfect together and I totally understand them as a couple. And being so close with Kaity, I get it much more now."

Gabi apparently believes she's sarcastic and "not nice enough" to be Shallcross' partner.

"I don't think he could've handled me because I'm sassy, and Kaity is very sweet and she's just a nurse. And I know myself. I'm, like, a little feisty," Gabi shared at the time.

"And I don't think that we would've been compatible in the long run."

Gabi said what helped her realize Shallcross wasn't her person is that "he didn't protect me at all" during and after The Bachelor Fantasy Suites.

Not only did Shallcross choose to break Gabi's heart as part of a grand spectacle for TV during the Final Rose Ceremony in Thailand, but he also publicly spilled their oh-so-personal secret that they had sex in the Fantasy Suite, which made Gabi feel betrayed and "violated."

"This isn't just a TV show, so what you say actually impacts people in their real lives. And unfortunately, I got really attacked for that one," Gabi complained.

"But it's okay. I've grown up and I'm stronger for having gone through that. But I knew in that moment someone who will be a real partner to me would choose to protect me in that moment."

After The Bachelor aired, Gabi claimed Shallcross lied to her about the moment in which he had chosen Kaity as his winner and that he should've dumped her sooner and in a less dramatic fashion.

Shallcross told Gabi that he had made his final decision the night before the Final Rose Ceremony, but Shallcross later told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he knew earlier in the process Kaity was his match.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

