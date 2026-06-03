Emily posted a carousel of photos of her immediate family, including husband William Karlsson, and captioned it, "Delighted to announce that we have signed our third boy to The Karlsson Family [heart].ï¸"
Emily added, "He is expected to join us in December 2026 on a lifetime contract."
In the photos, Emily and her professional hockey player husband were holding up a mini hockey jersey and pretending to sign a sports contract alongside their two sons.
The family of four -- not counting Emily's baby on the way -- was smiling big and posing in front of a black-and-white sign that read, "Our Team Is Growing. Baby Karlsson Coming Soon."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Haley gushed on Emily's social media that she's "the happiest auntie" and loves "growing our families together!"
Haley had announced earlier this year that her second child will be born this summer.
"Looovveee that you two are pregnant at the same time!" The Bachelor alum Kendall Long gushed in the comments of one of Emily's posts. "My sister and I always say we have to try to do this!!"
Emily and William began dating in November 2017, and the pair got engaged in December 2020, shortly after their four-year dating anniversary.
"This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020," Emily gushed on Instagram after getting engaged.
Emily called the proposal "perfect," and added, "William Karlsson, thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I'm at my worst and when I'm at my best. I don't know how I got so lucky. I can't wait to do life with you forever."
Emily and Haley celebrated with a joint bridal shower and bachelorette party before Emily walked down the aisle on July 23, 2022 to her "dream guy" at Resorts World Las Vegas in Nevada.
Emily told Us Weekly shortly after saying, "I do," that she was "ready for kids" and had been for a while by that point.
After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.
Following Ben's stint on The Bachelor, he and his then-fiancee Lauren Bushnell starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform.
Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.
Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.
While Emily got romantically involved with William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.