The Bachelor alum Emily Ferguson has announced that she's expanding her family.

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Emily recently revealed on Instagram that she's pregnant with her third child.

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Emily posted a carousel of photos of her immediate family, including husband William Karlsson, and captioned it, "Delighted to announce that we have signed our third boy to The Karlsson Family [heart].ï¸"

Emily added, "He is expected to join us in December 2026 on a lifetime contract."

In the photos, Emily and her professional hockey player husband were holding up a mini hockey jersey and pretending to sign a sports contract alongside their two sons.

The family of four -- not counting Emily's baby on the way -- was smiling big and posing in front of a black-and-white sign that read, "Our Team Is Growing. Baby Karlsson Coming Soon."

The new baby will join brothers Lars Maxwell, who was born in late November 2024, and Beckham William, who came into the world in May 2023.

Emily's twin sister Haley Ferguson is also pregnant right now. She and husband Oula Palve -- who is also a pro hockey player -- are expecting their second child together, another baby girl.

This past weekend, Emily and Haley celebrated with a joint baby shower at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas, NC.

Emily posted a photo from the event with Haley, and the women looked beautiful wearing the same off-the-shoulder dress but in different colors.

"Bumpin," Emily captioned the picture.

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Haley gushed on Emily's social media that she's "the happiest auntie" and loves "growing our families together!"

Haley had announced earlier this year that her second child will be born this summer.

"Looovveee that you two are pregnant at the same time!" The Bachelor alum Kendall Long gushed in the comments of one of Emily's posts. "My sister and I always say we have to try to do this!!"

Emily and William began dating in November 2017, and the pair got engaged in December 2020, shortly after their four-year dating anniversary.

"This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020," Emily gushed on Instagram after getting engaged.

Emily called the proposal "perfect," and added, "William Karlsson, thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I'm at my worst and when I'm at my best. I don't know how I got so lucky. I can't wait to do life with you forever."

Emily and Haley celebrated with a joint bridal shower and bachelorette party before Emily walked down the aisle on July 23, 2022 to her "dream guy" at Resorts World Las Vegas in Nevada.

Emily told Us Weekly shortly after saying, "I do," that she was "ready for kids" and had been for a while by that point.

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Emily then announced her first pregnancy in November 2022. She revealed she was pregnant for the second time in June 2024.

Emily and Haley found fame when they both competed on Season 20 of The Bachelor starring Ben Higgins in 2016.

After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.

Following Ben's stint on The Bachelor, he and his then-fiancee Lauren Bushnell starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform.

Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.

Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.

While Emily got romantically involved with William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.

Haley proceeded to go Instagram official with Oula in January 2020, and they announced their engagement in May 2021.

The couple got married in June 2022 at the same hotel where Emily exchanged vows with William.

Haley and Oula welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lovi Lavigne, in April 2024.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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