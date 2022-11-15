"Starting a family was something we've talked about since early on in our relationship and it is a dream come true to announce baby Karlsson," Emily, 30, captioned a sweet video of the couple admiring sonogram images while laying on a picnic blanket together outdoors.
Emily noticeably wore baby's breath in her hair for the video, which also featured the couple's dog wearing a "big bro" bandana and footage of an ultrasound visit.
"We are so grateful and excited to share this news and look forward to this next adventure together," Emily continued in her caption.
Emily also added the hashtags "pregnancyannouncement" and "#pregnancy" to her post.
Emily married William, her "dream guy," on July 23 at Resorts World Las Vegas in Nevada.
"He's everything I've ever dreamed of and more," Emily told Us Weekly at the time.
Emily also told the magazine shortly after saying, "I do," that she was "ready for kids" and had been for a while by that point.
"We would be beyond blessed and thrilled if we get pregnant soon after the wedding," Emily revealed. "We do not want to pressure ourselves but if it happens it happens and we will be so happy."
Emily and William began dating in November 2017, and the pair got engaged in December 2020, shortly after their four-year dating anniversary.
"This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020," Emily gushed on Instagram after getting engaged.
Emily called the proposal "perfect," and added, "William Karlsson, thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I'm at my worst and when I'm at my best. I don't know how I got so lucky. I can't wait to do life with you forever."
Emily and Haley, who co-host "The Twinning at Life" podcast, found fame when they both competed on Season 20 of The Bachelor starring Ben Higgins in 2016.
After neither bubbly influencer and model was able to win Ben's heart, they subsequently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's third and fourth seasons.
Following Ben's stint on The Bachelor, he and his then-fiancee Lauren Bushnell starred on a season of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform.
Since Emily and Haley often appeared on the series as Lauren's best friends, the twins took over for Ben and Lauren and starred on the subsequent season of the spinoff, which was renamed The Twins: Happily Ever After?.
Freeform only aired one season of The Twins: Happily Ever After? in 2017.
While Emily got romantically involved with William in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth edition in 2019.
Haley proceeded to go Instagram official with her husband, Oula Palve, in January 2020, and they announced their engagement in May 2021.
The couple got married in June 2022 at the same hotel where Emily exchanged vows with William.