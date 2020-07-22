Colton and Cassie began dating onThe Bachelor's 23rd season and were together for about 18 months before they announced their split on May 29. In statements provided on Instagram at the time, the couple had apparently agreed to keep their breakup private.
Colton and Cassie planned to remain friends, but their split got ugly after Cassie did a July 6 interview with Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! and Colton subsequently slammed her in a passive-aggressive manner. Cassie therefore fired back on social media with some insulting allegations against the former pro football player.
And Demi, who competed against Cassie for Colton's heart on The Bachelor in 2019, said she backs Cassie 100 percent.
During a recent appearance on Chicks in the Office podcast, Demi, 25, called Colton, 28, "petty" for his behavior.
"I did hang out with Cassie recently. I probably asked her like, 50 times, 'Why'd you guys break up?' And she would not talk about it," Demi said, according to People.
"She is so respectful of like, that privacy that they had and how they said they're not going to be public about their breakup."
Demi said Cassie had "nothing bad" to say about Colton at all and Cassie even "cried at one point" during their discussion.
"[Cassie] was just like, 'It's really hard.' I know she cares about him so much," Demi reportedly said on the podcast.
"I don't even know what happened. She is really loyal to her word on that, so with the Instagram drama and Colton being mad about that she went on [The Bachelor episode], I think that's ridiculous because she didn't even say anything about the relationship at all."
Demi added, "I think he was just, like, being petty and trying to get a reaction out of her."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
After Colton apparently tried to get a rise out of Cassie, Cassie took to her Instagram Stories and blasted the former The Bachelor star for trying to monetize their breakup and essentially being a hypocrite because he planned to write about their split in his memoir.
"But I was really proud of her for what she said on her [Instagram] Story... I thought that was really cool because she stood up for herself, and that was the best way she could have handled it," Demi said of Cassie, according to People.
When Cassie conducted her July 6 virtual interview with Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, she was asked repeatedly about her split from Colton, but Cassie declined to reveal any specific details.
Colton, however, clearly felt slighted because he took a dig at Cassie three days later via Instagram.
"As some of you may know, I did a GOAT interview this week -- I purposely remained private and vague out of respect for Colton & our relationship... Colton, your last Instagram post saddened me, but also left me frustrated," Cassie wrote.
"It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in passive aggressive comments such as 'that obviously changed this week' in order to make me look like the bad one. I would like to place on public record & ask you politely to refrain from discussing our relationship, as we agreed."
Cassie then dug a little deeper and made her accusations about Colton -- who is reportedly now casually dating Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale -- trying to make money off of their failed relationship.
"You informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family's house during your recovery) & about our break up," Cassie claimed.
"You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter that you will be writing, which will heavily feature me... This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard."
Cassie went on to say to Colton, "I ask you again on public record to refrain from prolonging our break up, or dragging me, when we both know it's unwarranted. Neither of us, or anyone close to us, would have ever predicted that I would have to write this post."
"Again, I can't control your actions but I sincerely hope we can both move forward in peace," she added. "Thanking you in advance. I would prefer this to now be the end of this. I wish you nothing but the best & hope you can move on peacefully and successfully."
Colton, however, denied Cassie's claims he had planned to profit off their breakup while expecting Cassie to keep quiet and maintain privacy.
Colton's representative gave Us Weekly the following statement on July 10 about Cassie: "Her accusations are simply not true."
Cassie initially claimed she had agreed to do the interview with Harrison to begin with under the impression she wouldn't have to speak on her May 2020 split from Colton at all.
When Harrison questioned Cassie about why she and Colton had decided to end things, Cassie replied, "It's kind of a sensitive subject because I feel like we're still kind of going through it and it's still pretty emotional for both of us."
"And we haven't really talked about it publicly yet, and I don't know if either of us is ready," Cassie said, adding that it's been "really hard" to go through a breakup in the public eye.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I mean, I've never gone through any of this before, so it was kind of hard to navigate it. We're on good terms and hanging in there."
After the interview aired on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Cassie expressed frustration over the episode's editing and having received "nasty messages" from people on social media in which they called her rude and disrespectful for talking about Colton on TV.
"If you watched the interview, I said absolutely nothing -- like, absolutely nothing. That's not what it was about. That's not what it was supposed to be about," Cassie argued in her Instagram Stories.
"Believe it or not," she later noted, "there's so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that's why I'm annoyed."
Prior to this whole ordeal, Cassie admitted she had an "awful few months" since parting ways with Colton. She even felt the need to delete her Instagram account for a month because criticism and judgment from fans got to be too much for her.
In terms of why Colton and Cassie split, Cassie reportedly initiated the conversation and a source told E! News in early June, "Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now and she tried to end it a few times."
A People insider shared a similar explanation for what went wrong, saying Cassie wasn't ready to get married and the pair had essentially just become friends.
Prior to their surprising decision to part ways, Colton had publicly discussed wanting to propose marriage to Cassie in the near future.
"We have decided we're not moving in together until we're married. So we have something to look forward to in that step," Colton said on the March 31 episode of Us's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast, adding that Cassie has been extremely busy with work and school.
"She still has her internship and some time to put into that and it takes a lot of work for her to do that and takes a lot of her energy and focus. I can't imagine having to plan for a wedding and we still don't want a long engagement. So we want to make sure that timing-wise it's all right."
ADVERTISEMENT
In addition, Colton had said on the podcast he and Cassie were definitely "up for" starring on another reality show.
"We've both talked about that and we're very hopeful that something might happen. We don't know, but we're definitely onboard with it. I understand the risks involved... but we both like and enjoy being on-camera. I don't see anything wrong with saying that," Colton shared.
"We like opening up when we can and when we feel it's appropriate, so we wouldn't mind it."
In his new memoir, The First Time, Colton admitted he and Cassie briefly split and went their separate ways in August 2019, People reported.
"To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren't communicating as well as we once did," Colton revealed in the book that was published in March.
"Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up... In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself. I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing."
Colton had made up his mind before even finishing out his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
However, Cassie attempted to quit The Bachelor at that stage in the process because she didn't feel ready to get engaged after dating Colton for such a short period of time.
Colton nearly ended production because he was so devastated, but he fought for Cassie to stay and ultimately convinced her to give him another chance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cassie was hesitant to continue but decided to stick around for Colton now that pressure of an engagement was off the table, and then she proceeded to meet his family on the show and fall in love with him once filming wrapped.
As for Demi's current love life, the Bachelor in Paradise alum said, "I feel more single than ever, but it's fine."
"If anything during this time it's taught us -- because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone -- I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better, because I'm so happy right now having my own routine," she added.
Demi was previously engaged toBachelor in Paradise alum Kristian Haggerty and then dated Slater Davis. Demi and Slater reportedly broke up in June, just four months after going Instagram official in late February.