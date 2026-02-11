With the couple's 2026 wedding right around the corner, Daisy revealed new details in a recent TikTok post.
"I feel like so much has happened [in the last year]," Daisy told her followers.
Daisy noted that she and her fiance have a lot more decorating to do in the house but their backyard, which is going to feature a pool, is almost done.
"We are starting to make this place a home, and it's really special to do that with the person that you love, and this is the first time that I've done that," Daisy noted, given she's never lived with a partner before.
She continued, "This next year is going to fly by because we're planning our wedding, which is so fun and so crazy."
Daisy revealed she's already locked down "the place and time" where she's having her bridal shower.
"We're going to do that back home [in Minnesota], and then I'm actually going dress shopping this weekend with my sisters and my mom and my aunts and my grandma," Daisy shared with a big smile.
"Me and Thor are also doing an engagement shoot [this month]."
Daisy said the photo shoot is "kind of" taking place where she and Thor will be tying the knot.
"Because we want it to kind of be a vibe of [our nuptials], so when we send out our wedding invitations, they'll kind of resemble where the wedding's going to be," Daisy explained.
"I'm going to be dressed in all white, so I feel like it's going to be [romantic], I don't know."
Daisy announced her engagement to Thor in late October after he had popped the question in Tuscany, Italy during a romantic wine tasting.
Shortly afterward, Daisy revealed that the couple is planning to marry in her native Minnesota or in Utah, where the couple "rekindled" their love in Winter 2026.
During a Q&A session with her followers, Daisy revealed that she and Thor were choosing between two possible wedding venues and she was very "excited" about the future.
"Once we decide on the venue, I can't wait to plan everything. I've always been so excited to get married since I was a little girl, so planning this is honestly my dream!" Daisy gushed at the time.
Daisy, who was also looking to hire a wedding planner at the time, said she envisioned her wedding being "on the bigger side" and not being far from an airport.
"I never thought I wanted a winter wedding, but then my older sister had a winter wedding a few years ago and it was absolutely beautiful. So stunning and magical. My parents also got married in the middle of winter," Daisy previously shared.
"He is the most -- he is the kindest person I've ever met in my life, and he would do anything for anybody. He is just a very giving and loving person," Daisy gushed at the time.
But Thor was apparently the one who had broken up with Daisy in college.
"But we just weren't at a place to have a relationship, and I think, at the time, we were both just very 'college.' We just wanted to have fun, so it was the best thing for both of us," Daisy said during a May 2024 episode of the "Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad" podcast.
Thor apparently contacted Daisy after she had time to heal from her split with Joey. (Joey's Final Rose Ceremony had filmed in November 2023, although it didn't air until March 2024).
"I was going through so much... It wasn't until after the show that we decided to try to give it a go," Daisy shared, before adding, "I had no idea he was still interested."
At the time, Daisy said Thor wasn't exactly comfortable with being in the spotlight yet.
"He's very supportive of what I want to do and all of this too, but he never, ever thought this would happen. I'm sure when articles started coming out, it was shocking," Daisy noted.
After all, Daisy received a cochlear implant in 2023, and before that, she had battled undiagnosed Lyme disease for years and finally sought an aggressive treatment program in Germany.
"I knew they would take care of me, and they made that very evident that they would," Daisy revealed of The Bachelorette producers on an April 2024 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.
"But also, the fact you're hurting other people... I mean, there's usually what -- around 30 people? I can't send everyone home at once, you know what I mean? What if I didn't like them? I don't think I could actually sit there and kiss somebody [I didn't like]."
Daisy insisted she had "thought really long and hard" about the opportunity before passing on it.
"I think I know when things are getting too much and when it would be too much for me... I just felt like it was important that I kind of take control over my life and the path I want to do," Daisy explained, adding, "It just didn't feel right."
After both women met Joey's family and had a final date with him, Daisy predicted that she wasn't going to end up with Joey. She felt something was "off" and "missing" with Joey during their last date.
Daisy shared her suspicions with Kelsey Anderson, and then the women drove to the Final Rose Ceremony in the same van.
Daisy essentially beat Joey to the punch and broke up with him, and then Joey got engaged to Kelsey.