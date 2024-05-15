'The Bachelor' alum Daisy Kent reveals how she and Thor Herbst rekindled relationship
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/15/2024
The Bachelor alum Daisy Kent has opened up about how she rekindled her relationship with Thor Herbst four years after they had briefly dated in college.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reports Daisy had begun dating a former classmate at San Diego State University surfaced late last month, and then Daisy went public with her relationship on May 5 by posting a photo ofThe Bachelor 28 runner-up and Thor enjoying an ATV ride together via Instagram Stories.
Daisy confirmed that Thor is, in fact, her "boyfriend" during the Monday, May 13 episode of the "Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad" podcast.
"We dated four years ago, so a very long time ago," Daisy shared.
"[We met] in college. We didn't date for very long, but we were always really good friends after. And our whole college friend group is super close, and then yeah, it just happened the way it happened!
Daisy revealed that Thor was the one who "broke up" with her in college.
"But we just weren't at a place to have a relationship, and I think, at the time, we were both just very 'college.' We just wanted to have fun, so it was the best thing for both of us," Daisy said.
Daisy said Thor "reached out" to her after The Bachelor aired and wrapped its 28th season on ABC in March. Daisy apparently had time to heal from her breakup with Joey, which had filmed right before Thanksgiving in November 2023.
"I was going through so much... It wasn't until after the show that we decided to try to give it a go," Daisy recalled, before adding, "I had no idea he was still interested."
Daisy gushed about how she and Thor are "giving it a go" and it's "going good."
Daisy gushed about how she sees Thor "really often" and the pair spend a lot of time together, even though Daisy has been traveling post-show for interviews and such.
Daisy suggested The Bachelor fans have had a mixed reaction to her new relationship and many people are waiting for a hard launch on social media.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
However, Daisy admitted she doesn't personally view her current dating life as "a big deal" since she's "known him for so long" and she's been good friends with Thor for years.
"I also dated other people in between, too, before the show," Daisy explained.
"And then I went on the show and [The Bachelor] has been done for a while. But I don't think people always understand that the show is over and it didn't work out for me. So why should I not live my life and date people and experience things?"
Daisy gushed about how Thor is "awesome" and it's "okay" that people are invested in her dating life post-The Bachelor.
Thor is also doing his best to adjust to dating in the public eye, according to Daisy.
"I don't know if he's comfortable with it, but I called him before I was coming here. I was just like, 'I might get asked about it. Do you want me to not say anything?' He was like, 'Whatever you want to share. But if you ever feel uncomfortable, just say that's between me and him,'" Daisy revealed.
"So he's very supportive of what I want to do and all of this too, but he never, ever thought this would happen. I'm sure when articles started coming out, it was shocking."
Daisy admitted she's also "still trying to navigate" how to date with the world watching and how much to share of her life on social media.
"Because in ways, I feel like I owe it to people to share everything about my life -- but I don't. But there is something so fun about that... and endearing, that people want to know about me. And I always want to be open and honest with people," Daisy reasoned.
Daisy said she continues to question whether she wants to be totally transparent or keep some details about her new relationship close to her chest.
"Right now in my life, I'm happy and I'm having so much fun, so I want to share all of that with people," Daisy explained.
Daisy also told Becca how her family is handling her new relationship "very well" and everyone is "really excited" for her.
"My life is changing and there are all these cool things happening to me, but it's something they're also involved in too," Daisy said.
"They get to see it happening, and it's really special for them to see how sad I was and how low I was to now... and everything is happening for a reason."
Daisy spoke about her romance -- but chose not to identify Thor by name -- during the May 1 episode of the "Better Tomorrow with Hannah Brown" podcast.
Daisy shared with The Bachelorette's Season 15 star, "I'm having fun and I'm happy. I'm going on multiple dates with somebody."
When asked if she met this man before The Bachelor, Daisy told Hannah Brown, "It's kind of like we re-met. We're way different than how we used to be."
Daisy elaborated, "I'm just having a good time, and there's so much going on in my life too, so everything is crazy but everything is so good. I didn't think all of this would come and evolve from [The Bachelor], but it did!"
According to an Us Weekly source who had unveiled Daisy and Thor's romance, the pair have "been traveling all over" since they began dating recently.
Thor reportedly accompanied Daisy and her family on a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in March, and then the couple stayed in a cabin in Utah.
ADVERTISEMENT
Daisy and Thor also reportedly took a trip to Indio, CA, where they attended Stagecoach together, in late April.
While the pair waited in line for Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy's set at Diplo's Honky Tonk, an eyewitness told the magazine that Daisy "was smiling" at Thor and they "were laughing together."
On Dani Austin's "De-Influenced" podcast last month, Daisy announced for the first time that "yes" she was dating somebody. However, she wasn't ready to spill the details, at least "for the time being."
The Bachelor Season 28 runner-up subsequently revealed on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that although she was putting herself first and focusing on her health, she had, in fact, gone on multiple dates with the same person.
Ashley Iaconetti noted that Daisy seemed "giddy" and was "kind of giggly" when talking about her dating life.
Daisy said at the time she wasn't sure if her relationship would become a serious one, but she revealed, "You never know how time's going to go, but I would say I'm happy right now, and it's looking positive."
Daisy, however, assured Ashley and Ben Higgins that this man had nothing to do with her decision to opt out of starring on The Bachelorette this year.
Although Daisy said she loved being on TV and had "the time of my life," she turned down The Bachelorette role two weeks before The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired in March.
Daisy said on Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast that she was afraid of the long hours and sleepless nights required to film The Bachelorette. She didn't want to get exhausted or stressed out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Daisy just received a cochlear implant in 2023, and before that, she had battled undiagnosed Lyme disease for years and finally sought an aggressive treatment program in Germany.
"I knew they would take care of me, and they made that very evident that they would," Daisy revealed of The Bachelorette producers.
"But also, the fact you're hurting other people... I mean, there's usually what -- around 30 people? I can't send everyone home at once, you know what I mean? What if I didn't like them? I don't think I could actually sit there and kiss somebody [I didn't like]."
Nick, who starred on The Bachelor's 21st season, joked that, from personal experience, "it's brutal" to pretend to be into someone, and then Daisy shared how she definitely "thought really long and hard" about the opportunity before passing on it.
"I think I know when things are getting too much and when it would be too much for me... I just felt like it was important that I kind of take control over my life and the path I want to do," Daisy explained.
Daisy apparently arrived at her decision thanks to input from her family and former show leads.
"Some people said, 'It's the hardest thing I've ever done,' but a lot of people were like, 'It's the best thing, too.' No one regretted doing it, but people were like, 'If you're doing it, make sure you're ready.' It just didn't feel right," Daisy explained.
After both women met Joey's family and had a final date with him, Daisy predicted that she wasn't going to end up with Joey.
Daisy therefore sought out Kelsey in her hotel room to essentially compare notes about their week.
Daisy admitted to Kelsey that something felt "off" and seemed to be "missing" with Joey during their last date, and so she arguably spoiled the fact that Kelsey was going to be Joey's winner.
The two women then traveled to the Final Rose Ceremony in the same van, and Daisy gracefully bowed out of the competition before Joey could officially dump her.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Falling in love with you has been so fun and I do love you," Daisy told The Bachelor star at the Final Rose Ceremony. "But the thing is, you're not going to choose me."
Joey immediately broke down into tears, confirming that Daisy's gut instinct was correct.
Daisy told Joey, "I know that you know I'm not your person. And as much as that hurts, umm, I know you said you want what's best for me, and so I'm going to do what's best for me -- and I'm going to go."
Joey called Daisy "special" and offered to walk her out, but Daisy decided to do that on her own.
Daisy and Joey said they were going to miss each other, and then Joey reunited with Kelsey and proposed marriage to her. Joey and Kelsey are still together and planning to move to New York City in July or August.