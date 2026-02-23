Daisy announced her engagement to Thor in late October after he had popped the question in Tuscany, Italy during a romantic wine tasting.
Shortly afterward, Daisy revealed that the couple was planning to marry in her native Minnesota or in Utah, where the couple "rekindled" their love, in Winter 2026.
During a Q&A session with her followers, Daisy said she and Thor were choosing between two possible wedding venues and she was very "excited" about the future.
"Once we decide on the venue, I can't wait to plan everything. I've always been so excited to get married since I was a little girl, so planning this is honestly my dream!" Daisy gushed at the time.
Daisy, who was also looking to hire a wedding planner at the time, said she envisioned her wedding being "on the bigger side" and close to an airport.
"I never thought I wanted a winter wedding, but then my older sister had a winter wedding a few years ago and it was absolutely beautiful. So stunning and magical. My parents also got married in the middle of winter," Daisy previously shared.
"He is the most -- he is the kindest person I've ever met in my life, and he would do anything for anybody. He is just a very giving and loving person," Daisy gushed at the time.
But Thor was apparently the one who had broken up with Daisy in college.
"But we just weren't at a place to have a relationship, and I think, at the time, we were both just very 'college.' We just wanted to have fun, so it was the best thing for both of us," Daisy said during a May 2024 episode of the "Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad" podcast.
After all, Daisy received a cochlear implant in 2023, and before that, she had battled undiagnosed Lyme disease for years and finally sought an aggressive treatment program in Germany.
"I knew they would take care of me, and they made that very evident that they would," Daisy revealed of The Bachelorette producers on an April 2024 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.
"But also, the fact you're hurting other people... I mean, there's usually what -- around 30 people? I can't send everyone home at once, you know what I mean? What if I didn't like them? I don't think I could actually sit there and kiss somebody [I didn't like]."
Daisy insisted she had "thought really long and hard" about the opportunity before passing on it.
"I think I know when things are getting too much and when it would be too much for me... I just felt like it was important that I kind of take control over my life and the path I want to do," Daisy explained, adding, "It just didn't feel right."
After both women met Joey's family and had a final date with him, Daisy predicted that she wasn't going to end up with Joey. She felt something was "off" and "missing" with Joey during their last date.
Daisy shared her suspicions with Kelsey Anderson, and then the women drove to the Final Rose Ceremony in the same van.
Daisy essentially beat Joey to the punch and broke up with him, and then Joey got engaged to Kelsey.