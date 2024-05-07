"They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show," the source told the magazine. "He reached out to her first, and it's been going really well."
Daisy spoke about her romance -- but chose not to identify Thor by name -- during the May 1 episode of the "Better Tomorrow with Hannah Brown" podcast.
Daisy shared with The Bachelorette's Season 15 star how her dating life is "good" right now.
"I'm having fun and I'm happy," Daisy gushed to Hannah Brown. "I'm going on multiple dates with somebody."
When asked if she met this man before The Bachelor, Daisy said, "It's kind of like we re-met. We're way different than how we used to be."
Daisy elaborated, "I'm just having a good time, and there's so much going on in my life too, so everything is crazy but everything is so good. I didn't think all of this would come and evolve from [The Bachelor], but it did! Now I can look back and think, 'Everything happened for a reason.'"
According to the Us source who unveiled Daisy and Thor's romance, the pair have "been traveling all over" since they began dating recently.
Thor reportedly accompanied Daisy and her family on a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in March, and then the couple stayed in a cabin in Utah.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Daisy and Thor also reportedly took a trip to Indio, CA, where they attended Stagecoach together, in late April.
While the pair waited in line for Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy's set at Diplo's Honky Tonk, an eyewitness told the magazine that Daisy "was smiling" at Thor and they "were laughing together."
On Dani Austin's "De-Influenced" podcast last month, Daisy announced that "yes" she was dating somebody. However, she wasn't ready to spill the details, at least "for the time being."
The Bachelor Season 28 runner-up subsequently revealed on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that although she was putting herself first and focusing on her health, she had, in fact, gone on dates.
Ashley Iaconetti noted that Daisy seemed "giddy" and was "kind of giggly" when talking about her dating life.
Ashley therefore pushed for more information about whom Daisy had on the brain, prompting Daisy to confirm for the first time that she had gone on multiple dates with the same person.
Joey's The Bachelor season wrapped filming right before Thanksgiving in November 2023.
On After the Final Rose, Daisy shared with The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer that she was not ready to date again and wanted to spend quality time with friends and family.
Daisy just received a cochlear implant in 2023, and before that, she had battled undiagnosed Lyme disease for years and finally sought an aggressive treatment program in Germany.
Daisy said on Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast that she was afraid of the long hours and sleepless nights while filming The Bachelorette. She didn't want to get exhausted or stressed out.
"I knew they would take care of me, and they made that very evident that they would," Daisy revealed of The Bachelorette producers.
"But also, the fact you're hurting other people... I mean, there's usually what -- around 30 people? I can't send everyone home at once, you know what I mean? What if I didn't like them? I don't think I could actually sit there and kiss somebody [I didn't like]."
Nick, who starred on The Bachelor's 21st season, joked that, from personal experience, "it's brutal" to pretend to be into someone, and then Daisy shared how she definitely "thought really long and hard" about the opportunity before passing on it.
"I think I know when things are getting too much and when it would be too much for me... I just felt like it was important that I kind of take control over my life and the path I want to do," Daisy explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Daisy apparently arrived at her decision thanks to input from her family and former show leads.
"Some people said, 'It's the hardest thing I've ever done,' but a lot of people were like, 'It's the best thing, too.' No one regretted doing it, but people were like, 'If you're doing it, make sure you're ready.' It just didn't feel right," Daisy explained.
After both women met Joey's family and had a final date with him, Daisy predicted that she wasn't going to end up with Joey.
Daisy therefore sought out Kelsey in her hotel room to essentially compare notes about their week.
Daisy admitted to Kelsey that something felt "off" and seemed to be "missing" with Joey during their last date, and so she arguably spoiled the fact that Kelsey was going to be Joey's winner.
The two women then traveled to the Final Rose Ceremony in the same van, and Daisy gracefully bowed out of the competition before Joey could officially dump her.
"Falling in love with you has been so fun and I do love you," Daisy told The Bachelor star at the Final Rose Ceremony. "But the thing is, you're not going to choose me."
Joey immediately broke down into tears, confirming that Daisy's gut instinct was correct.
Daisy told Joey, "I know that you know I'm not your person. And as much as that hurts, umm, I know you said you want what's best for me, and so I'm going to do what's best for me -- and I'm going to go."
Joey called Daisy "special" and offered to walk her out, but Daisy decided to do that on her own.
Daisy and Joey said they were going to miss each other, and then Joey reunited with Kelsey and proposed marriage to her. Joey and Kelsey are still together and planning to move to New York City in July or August.