The Bachelor alum Daisy Kent just celebrated her upcoming wedding with a beautiful bridal shower at a garden in her hometown of Minnesota.

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The bridal shower took place inside a tent or greenhouse with floral chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

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"Bridal shower of my dreams [heart, ring and flower bouquet emojis]. [I] truly have the most amazing woman & role models who have taught me so much about love," Daisy captioned a video of the party.

The bash featured pink and white floral bouquets, champagne, cucumber cocktails, and passed hordeuvers.

"This will forever be one of my favorite days," Daisy gushed.

"Thank you to my beautiful sisters [and] mom for putting it on! My heart is so full & I haven't stopped smiling. Thank you for all the kind messages, ily all [heart emojis]."

Daisy subsequently posted a video of Thor and herself posing for photos in a field of daisies and wildflowers. To block the hot sun, Daisy carried a white parasol.

"Proof that it's worth waiting to find your perfect person," Daisy wrote over the footage.

The video featured Thor twirling Daisy in her white midi-length cocktail dress with floral appliques as well as The Bachelor alum showing off her diamond engagement ring.

Daisy captioned her upload, "Me & mine."

Fellow The Bachelor 28 alums Chrissa Perez and Autumn Waggoner attended Daisy's bridal shower.

Daisy subsequently conducted a Q&A with her followers via Instagram Stories, answering more questions about her wedding day, which is scheduled for December 19, 2026.
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When asked if she and Thor will have a first look, Daisy admitted, "Honestly have gone so back and forth with this."

"I want to for the sake of getting pictures done before the ceremony," she continued, "but then I don't want to bc I think it would be really special for him to see me for the first time when I'm walking down."

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Daisy also revealed that she went shopping for her wedding gown with her mom, Thor's mother, her sister, and a couple of her best friends.

"I also went in Minnesota with all my aunts & grandma when I was back home," Daisy noted.

Instead of a bridal luncheon, Daisy said she plans to have a welcome party and a goodbye party with the whole bridal party.

Daisy and Thor have been living together in Las Vegas for over a year now.

After finishing Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season in second place, Daisy rekindled a relationship with Thor, whom she had briefly dated about five years ago while they both attended San Diego State University.

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Daisy went public with her relationship in May 2024 by posting a photo with Thor on Instagram.

"I remember when I first met Thor in college. He was like, 'I'm from Las Vegas,' and I was like, 'Who lives in Las Vegas?'" the Minnesota native quipped.

"And now, here I am! The plan was when the house was done, I was always going to move here -- and now the house is done. So, now I'm here."

Daisy, however, still planned to fly to Minnesota often and maybe have a second home there one day.

Daisy told Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles on the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast in June 2024 that "it just clicks" with Thor and she's crazy about him.

"He is the most -- he is the kindest person I've ever met in my life, and he would do anything for anybody. He is just a very giving and loving person," Daisy said at the time.

Susan called Daisy and her man "a perfect match," and Daisy agreed.

"Yeah, I don't know. He just has so much respect for everyone. He shows so many people so much respect, and he's just constantly, like, uplifting me," Daisy gushed, adding how she thinks everything happens for a reason and she's "really happy."

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But Daisy admitted dating in the public eye was "a little stressful at times" and she was slowly integrating him into her social media.

Daisy previously revealed that Thor had been the one to break up with her in college.

"But we just weren't at a place to have a relationship, and I think, at the time, we were both just very 'college.' We just wanted to have fun, so it was the best thing for both of us," Daisy said during a May 2024 episode of the "Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad" podcast.

Thor apparently contacted Daisy after she had time to heal from her split with Joey. (Joey's Final Rose Ceremony had filmed in November 2023, although it didn't air until March 2024).

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"I was going through so much... It wasn't until after the show that we decided to try to give it a go," Daisy shared, before adding, "I had no idea he was still interested."

Although Daisy said she loved being on TV and had "the time of my life" on The Bachelor, she rejected The Bachelorette role two weeks before The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired in March 2024.

Daisy -- who said she'd be open to a stint on Dancing with the Stars -- insisted that Thor had nothing to do with her decision to pass on The Bachelorette.

In fact, Daisy even said on an April 2024 episode of "The Squeeze" podcast that she was "relieved" to have turned down The Bachelorette's 21st season, which later premiered in July 2024.

After all, Daisy just received a cochlear implant in 2023, and prior to that, she had battled undiagnosed Lyme disease for years and sought an extreme treatment plan in Germany.

"I knew [producers] would take care of me, and they made that very evident that they would," Daisy revealed of The Bachelorette producers on an April 2024 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.

"But also, the fact you're hurting... around 30 people? I can't send everyone home at once, you know what I mean? What if I didn't like them? I don't think I could actually sit there and kiss somebody [I don't like]."

Daisy insisted she had "thought really long and hard" about the opportunity before passing on it.

"I think I know when... things would be too much for me," Daisy explained at the time.

"I just felt like it was important that I kind of take control over my life and the path I want to do... It just didn't feel right."

On The Bachelor's Season 28 finale, Daisy and Kelsey Anderson were Joey's Final 2 bachelorettes in Tulum, Mexico.

After both women met Joey's family and had a final date with him, Daisy predicted that she wasn't going to end up with Joey. She felt something was "off" and "missing" with Joey during their last date.

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Daisy shared her suspicions with Kelsey, and then the women drove to the Final Rose Ceremony in the same van.

Daisy essentially beat Joey to the punch and broke up with him, and then Joey got engaged to Kelsey.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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