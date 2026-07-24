Daisy subsequently conducted a Q&A with her followers via Instagram Stories, answering more questions about her wedding day, which is scheduled for December 19, 2026.
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When asked if she and Thor will have a first look, Daisy admitted, "Honestly have gone so back and forth with this."
"I want to for the sake of getting pictures done before the ceremony," she continued, "but then I don't want to bc I think it would be really special for him to see me for the first time when I'm walking down."
"He is the most -- he is the kindest person I've ever met in my life, and he would do anything for anybody. He is just a very giving and loving person," Daisy said at the time.
Susan called Daisy and her man "a perfect match," and Daisy agreed.
"Yeah, I don't know. He just has so much respect for everyone. He shows so many people so much respect, and he's just constantly, like, uplifting me," Daisy gushed, adding how she thinks everything happens for a reason and she's "really happy."
But Daisy admitted dating in the public eye was "a little stressful at times" and she was slowly integrating him into her social media.
Daisy previously revealed that Thor had been the one to break up with her in college.
"But we just weren't at a place to have a relationship, and I think, at the time, we were both just very 'college.' We just wanted to have fun, so it was the best thing for both of us," Daisy said during a May 2024 episode of the "Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad" podcast.
Thor apparently contacted Daisy after she had time to heal from her split with Joey. (Joey's Final Rose Ceremony had filmed in November 2023, although it didn't air until March 2024).
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"I was going through so much... It wasn't until after the show that we decided to try to give it a go," Daisy shared, before adding, "I had no idea he was still interested."
After all, Daisy just received a cochlear implant in 2023, and prior to that, she had battled undiagnosed Lyme disease for years and sought an extreme treatment plan in Germany.
"I knew [producers] would take care of me, and they made that very evident that they would," Daisy revealed of The Bachelorette producers on an April 2024 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.
"But also, the fact you're hurting... around 30 people? I can't send everyone home at once, you know what I mean? What if I didn't like them? I don't think I could actually sit there and kiss somebody [I don't like]."
Daisy insisted she had "thought really long and hard" about the opportunity before passing on it.
"I think I know when... things would be too much for me," Daisy explained at the time.
"I just felt like it was important that I kind of take control over my life and the path I want to do... It just didn't feel right."
After both women met Joey's family and had a final date with him, Daisy predicted that she wasn't going to end up with Joey. She felt something was "off" and "missing" with Joey during their last date.
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Daisy shared her suspicions with Kelsey, and then the women drove to the Final Rose Ceremony in the same van.
Daisy essentially beat Joey to the punch and broke up with him, and then Joey got engaged to Kelsey.