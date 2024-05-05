The Bachelor alum reportedly met Humberto -- an Arizona attorney who lived six blocks away from her -- in 2019 when he liked some of her Instagram posts, which resulted in Courtney sending her now-husband a DM.
After a little small talk, the pair went out on a date a couple of days later.
"Before I met Humberto I was about to lose hope," Courtney previously told People. "I was giving up on dating. But I'm so glad I waited. Humberto feels like home to me. And I know I finally met the right one."
Courtney then announced she was pregnant with Baby No. 2 in June 2021.
Courtney accepted a marriage proposal from Ben on Season 16 of The Bachelor during its March 2012 finale, but they called off their engagement that October.
Courtney began dating former pro racing driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. only days after she called off her engagement from Ben.
Although the romance didn't last long, Courtney revealed in February 2016 that she still liked to make out with Arie "from time to time." Arie was also Courtney's landlord and the pair occasionally worked in real estate together in Scottsdale, AZ.
The pair's dynamic confused fans for years, but both Arie and Courtney had insisted their relationship was completely innocent and platonic.
"I've been through [this process]. You go into this wanting this fairy-tale ending, and it's so rarely like that," admitted Courtney, whose engagement to Ben only lasted seven months.