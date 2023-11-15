The Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson has announced she's expecting her third child with husband Humberto Preciado.

ADVERTISEMENT
"One more in '24 [heart emoji]. We're excited to share the news, baby boy arriving May [angel emoji]," Courtney, 40, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 14.

"I know these announcements can sometimes be hard to see. I'm sending all the love."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

In a separate post, Courtney wrote, "Party of five. There is nobody else I would rather be outnumbered with than you," tagging her husband.

Courtney also uploaded several pictures with her husband and two kids, with her baby bump on display. In one of the pictures, Courtney and her son were holding up a sonogram image.

Courtney, who competed for Ben Flajnik's heart on The Bachelor's sixteenth season, gave birth to her second child with Humberto, a baby girl whom they named Paloma Ruby Preciado, in late November 2021.

Courtney and Humberto are also parents of a three-year-old boy, Joaquin Ramon, who was born in June 2020.

The Bachelor alum reportedly met Humberto -- an Arizona attorney who lived six blocks away from her -- in 2019 when he liked some of her Instagram posts, which resulted in Courtney sending her now-husband a DM.

After a little small talk, the pair went out on a date a couple of days later.

Courtney and Humberto moved in together in July 2019 and then announced they were engaged and expecting their first child together in December 2019.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

The couple got married in October 2020, just four months after their son's birth.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Before I met Humberto I was about to lose hope," Courtney previously told People. "I was giving up on dating. But I'm so glad I waited. Humberto feels like home to me. And I know I finally met the right one."

Courtney then announced she was pregnant with Baby No. 2 in June 2021.

Courtney accepted a marriage proposal from Ben on Season 16 of The Bachelor during its March 2012 finale, but they called off their engagement that October.

Courtney began dating former pro racing driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. only days after she called off her engagement from Ben.

Although the romance didn't last long, Courtney revealed in February 2016 that she still liked to make out with Arie "from time to time." Arie was also Courtney's landlord and the pair occasionally worked in real estate together in Scottsdale, AZ.

The pair's dynamic confused fans for years, but both Arie and Courtney had insisted their relationship was completely innocent and platonic.

"I've been through [this process]. You go into this wanting this fairy-tale ending, and it's so rarely like that," admitted Courtney, whose engagement to Ben only lasted seven months.

Arie went on to become The Bachelor's Season 22 star, six years after his stint on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Arie got engaged to Becca Kufrin during the finale, but he ended up with his runner-up Lauren Burnham after a roller-coaster journey on the show.

Lauren and Arie are now a married with three children, four-year-old daughter Alessi and two-year-old twins Senna and Lux.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 16
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 16 NEWS