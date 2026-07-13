The Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson has decided to leave her husband Humberto Preciado.

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Courtney, 43, announced that she's divorcing Humberto, 47, after nearly six years of marriage.

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"After learning information that irreparably damaged the trust in our marriage, I made the difficult decision to file for divorce," Courtney told People in a statement.

"This has been one of the hardest seasons of my life, and as I continue to process everything, my focus remains on my three beautiful children. They are, and always will be, my highest priority."

Courtney and Humberto are parents of son Joaquin Ramon, 6, daughter Paloma Ruby, 4, and son Gabriel Ricardo, 2.

Courtney, who competed for Ben Flajnik's heart on The Bachelor's sixteenth season, gave birth to Joaquin Ramon in June 2020.

The pair then welcomed their second child, Paloma, in late November 2021. Gabriel was later born in April 2024.

"While this isn't the future I envisioned for our family, I believe choosing peace and a healthy, stable environment for my children is the right path forward. I remain committed to co-parenting with kindness and respect," Courtney continued.

"I kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter, especially for the sake of our children. I'm grateful for the love and support I've received and am taking things one day at a time."

The Bachelor alum reportedly met Humberto -- an Arizona attorney who lived six blocks away from her -- in 2019 when he liked some of her Instagram posts, which resulted in Courtney sending her now-husband a DM.

After a little small talk, the pair went out on a date a couple of days later.

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Courtney and Humberto moved in together in July 2019 and then announced they were engaged and expecting their first child together in December 2019.

"When I met Humberto, it was a no-brainer. I know this is meant to be," Courtney previously told People.

"Before I met Humberto I was about to lose hope. I was giving up on dating. But I'm so glad I waited. Humberto feels like home to me. And I know I finally met the right one."

Courtney and Humberto got married in October 2020 during an intimate ceremony in Sedona, AZ.

Courtney then announced she was pregnant with Baby No. 2 in June 2021.

The Bachelor alum revealed she was expecting Baby No. 3 in November 2023.

Courtney accepted a marriage proposal from Ben on Season 16 of The Bachelor during its March 2012 finale, but they called off their engagement that October.

Courtney began dating former pro racing driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. only days after she called off her engagement from Ben.

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Although the romance didn't last long, Courtney revealed in February 2016 that she still liked to make out with Arie "from time to time." Arie was also Courtney's landlord and the pair occasionally worked in real estate together in Scottsdale, AZ.

The pair's dynamic confused fans for years, but both Arie and Courtney had insisted their relationship was completely innocent and platonic.

"I've been through [this process]. You go into this wanting this fairy-tale ending, and it's so rarely like that," admitted Courtney, whose engagement to Ben only lasted seven months.

Arie went on to become The Bachelor's Season 22 star, six years after his stint on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette.

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Arie got engaged to Becca Kufrin during the finale, but he ended up with his runner-up Lauren Burnham after a roller-coaster journey on the show.

Lauren and Arie are now married with four children.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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