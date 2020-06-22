"The Bachelor" alum Courtney Robertson is a new mom.

The 36-year-old welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her fiance, Humberto Preciado.

Robertson shared a photo Sunday on Instagram Stories of Preciado and their newborn son at the hospital.

"My guys," she captioned the post. "So in love over here. Happy Father's Day."

Robertson also posted a video of herself holding her baby boy.

"All the feelings," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Robertson announced her pregnancy and her engagement to Preciado on Instagram in December.

"Happy Holidays from the three of us," she said. "I can't wait to marry this man, with our son there. Easiest 'YES' I've ever said."

Robertson and Preciado plan to marry in Sedona, Ariz., in October.

Robertson appeared in and won Ben Flajnik's season of "The Bachelor" in 2012.

After her split from Flajnik, Robertson dated Arie Luyendyk Jr., prior to him starring on Season 22 of "The Bachelor."

Robertson and Preciado started dating in April 2019.

"I truly never believed in 'when you know you know' until I met Humberto," Robertson told People in December.

"It's all been so seamless. Before I met him, I was at the point where I started to lose hope. But he's been everything I ever dreamt of. And I'm so glad we waited to find each other."

