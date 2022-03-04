"We have laid out a few months that we feel, like, would be ideal," Colton said, according to People.
"We don't really want a super long engagement. So, realistically, I don't know if we're going to be able to pull it off like we want to, but we're going to try."
Colton announced his engagement to the 39-year-old political strategist in late February after dating for less than one year.
"Jordan and I are thinking about an outdoor wedding," Colton revealed.
"So looking in Colorado, Montana, Northern California, for an outdoor venue to really bring sort of our vision to life for the wedding. I think a good start is to have locations and then go from there and really sort of map out and feel what's available and what's not."
The lovebirds said they envision their nuptials to be special and unconventional.
"Jordan and I are really looking forward to and leaning into the nontraditional route of it," Colton explained of their wedding plans thus far.
"That aspect of our relationship and our engagement and even, you know, our wedding when it comes time to plan that, we're going to be doing it, hopefully, in a nontraditional fun, weird way. It's going to be authentic to us instead of trying to fit into some mold."
But Colton admitted trying to execute their dream wedding has been "a little overwhelming," especially when trying to figure out the guest list.
Colton hinted how he and Jordan would like the list to be on the smaller side for a more intimate wedding, just family and close friends.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Our rule of thumb for our invite list was we don't want to have to introduce ourselves at our own wedding," Colton explained.
"So if we don't know you or your plus one, then you probably aren't making it."
"So it's almost like a no-rain, no-brain type style where we just don't want to have to spend time introducing ourselves at our own wedding," he elaborated. "We want to spend time with our friends and our family."
Colton reportedly confirmed the guest list is still "a work in progress" and it's "constantly being tweaked when they realize they forgot a person or need to add someone else.
"It is a little overwhelming because you have so many phases of your life that you need to bring together to help celebrate," Colton said, adding however that he's not sure if any fellow The Bachelor orThe Bachelorette alums will make the cut.
When Colton announced his engagement to Jordan on Monday, he posted a photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote, "Life is going to be fun with you."
Jordan also posted a picture of Colton popping a champagne bottle and captioned it, "The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe."
ADVERTISEMENT
Colton, who starred on The Bachelor's 23rd season and publicly declared he's gay on Good Morning America in April 2021, told People earlier this week that he's "extremely happy" with Jordan.
"2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he gushed on Monday. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiance is something I never thought was going to be possible."
Colton and Jordan went Instagram official in early December 2021.
One day after Colton's docu-reality series Coming Out Colton premiered December 3 on Netflix, Colton posted photos of the pair on his Instagram Story and wrote to Jordan, "Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love."
"I wasn't really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love," Colton told the magazine in December.
Colton called Jordan a "great support" at the time and added, "I'm the luckiest person to have him in my life." They had already met each other's family at that point.
The former pro football player shared on GMA in April 2021 how he had never experienced an "emotional connection" with a person of the same sex before.
"I'm looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the right ways. I still have a long ways to go. I'm still learning," Colton said at the time.
Colton starred on The Bachelor in 2019 after failing to win Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth edition. He also dated Tia Booth before and during his stint on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season, which showed Colton breaking up with the Arkansas native.
After coming out as gay in April, Colton dished about what his life was like behind closed doors prior to appearing on The Bachelorette in 2018.
"I'll say this: I was 'The Virgin Bachelor,' but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette," Colton told Variety, before disclosing he had a few sexual encounters with men when he was in his twenties but never had sex with a man or woman prior to his time on The Bachelor franchise.
"When I say 'hookups,' not sex," confirmed Colton, who had met these men under a false name in 2016 or 2017 through a dating app called Grindr.
"I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that."
Colton's prior "Virgin Bachelor" label resulted in fans anticipating his Fantasy-Suite decisions onThe Bachelor and wondering if he was going to have sex with Cassie.
"I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life," Colton reportedly explained in the spring.
"It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it or the network would be mad. I know differently now. I'll share what I want and this won't be one of those things."
Colton previously told Variety that he constantly worried about being "outed" by one of the men he had hooked up with. Colton feared being exposed and seeing his long-kept secret sold to the tabloids.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I remember feeling so guilty, like 'What the hell am I doing?'" Colton recalled of his gay encounters.
"It was my first time letting myself even go there, so much so that I was like, 'I need The Bachelorette in my life, so I could be straight.'"
Colton felt he was "different" at age six and realized he was gay in high school. He called himself "a miserable person living as a shell of a human being" while pretending to be straight for well over a decade.
Cassie, for example, had no idea Colton was gay during their entire year-and-a-half long relationship and only learned his sexual orientation when The Bachelor star came out publicly in April.
Colton has said in the press he really loved Cassie, which confused him even more about possibly coming out as gay. He said he went through a very dark time following his breakup with Cassie and even attempted suicide one evening.