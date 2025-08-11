Since viewers saw Clayton dump and hurt Rachel on Perfect Match -- and not the other way around -- fans have been speculating why Clayton had made the bold move to cut ties with Rachel.
"Because there were some things said," Clayton shared during a recent appearance of "The Viall Files" podcast.
"Her and I basically made up the next day. I apologized to her and she apologized. It wasn't shown."
Clayton claimed that he and Rachel "made amends" after their emotional split on Perfect Match.
"We ended up hanging out, like, a day or two once production ended at the resort," Clayton recalled.
"And then we did pickups, and one of the things that she said -- which aired -- was the part about, you know, 'I'm looking for a man that's kind and takes care of me, [which is] the opposite of Clayton.'"
Clayton alleged, "That was said after her and I made amends, and I didn't like that, to be honest with you."
Clayton told Nick Viall on his podcast that he thought things "were cool" with Rachel post-show.
"And then you go ahead and take a shot at me on-camera two days later? That bothered me," Clayton admitted.
"I just felt like, 'You told me one thing, but then when it comes time and the cameras are back in your face, you took an unnecessary shot.'"
Clayton reiterated how he "just didn't like that" and Rachel's "words do hurt" him.
"People are going to side with you when you say that, and they're going to be like, 'Yeah, [Clayton] sucks.' So that was why," he concluded.
Despite some initial resistance and hesitation on Rachel's part, she accepted Clayton's request to match on Perfect Match's third season.
But after a single day of being matched, Clayton changed his mind and told Rachel that he was following his intuition and couldn't continue dating her, even though he really didn't want to hurt her.
Clayton explained to Nick of why he had dumped Rachel, "Ultimately, I said, 'Look, my vibe and your vibe is not matched.' A few years later, I wanted to see, 'I've changed and you've changed, so will our vibes match?' I'll say this: the lifestyles that we have wouldn't match."
Clayton admitted "there were other things as well" that turned him off.
"I don't feel comfortable saying more than that publicly," Clayton noted, adding that Rachel probably wouldn't receive his reasoning well.
"I think she would feel like they are an attack, if I were to say it -- coming from me. So I feel like it'll be something that she'll understand maybe over time."
Clayton acknowledged he was being cryptic and "mysterious" -- but not intentionally.
Clayton said it was a deep-rooted matter, and he added, "It's something that I clocked, and our energies just aren't aligned. And I could see that this would cause issues."
Clayton apparently thought Rachel was going to handle their breakup better since he didn't drag things out.