The Bachelor alum Chris Soules has described what it was like running into his ex-girlfriend Victoria Fuller at Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Georgia wedding.

"I knew she was going to be there and that her and Natalie are good friends and [she is also] with Nick," Chris, 42, shared during a recent appearance on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," which is co-hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

"It was good to see her. I don't know, it's always a little bit of a -- I don't know that it's weird anymore in this world that we live in."

The Season 19 The Bachelor star continued: "I've got enough exes that maturity is at a level where I can handle that. She's a great person and I'm happy for what she's doing. And so, yes, [I] still care a ton about her."

Chris reiterated how it was "nice to see" the Bachelor in Paradise alum.

"I talked to her a little bit at the wedding reception," Chris noted, before adding, "It was good."

Chris and Victoria were both single at the wedding, and so when Ashley pointed out how that probably added a layer of complication, Chris admitted, "You're right, you're right."

"It does add a layer... [of some] some question marks," the Iowa farmer admitted.

"But, no, we're truly good friends, and I hope to keep it that way."

Chris confirmed that he's "out there" dating but he's "not in a relationship" at the moment.

"The one fact still remains that Arlington is not a hot bed for dating," Chris quipped.

Victoria's most recent ex-boyfriend, The Bachelorette alum Greg Grippo, announced late last month that he and Victoria had broken up days before she attended Nick and Natalie's wedding in Savannah as Natalie's maid of honor.
Chris and Victoria had dating during the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Rumors the pair had a romance brewing first emerged in April 2020 after Victoria had posted an Instagram photo with a location tag of Arlington, IA, where Chris lives.

Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone then confirmed the pair were involved.

Two months later, a restaurant in Victoria's Virginia Beach hometown posted an Instagram photo showing the couple posing for a photo while enjoying lunch at the eatery.

Victoria then finally broke her silence and confirmed the couple was dating in a July 2020 interview with People.

"We're really happy," she told People at the time.

"The last few months have been really special for us. We're enjoying each other!... He's a good one. He's the best."

Victoria also confirmed she and Chris met through Kelsey Weier, who also appeared on Season 24 of The Bachelor and lives in Iowa not far from Chris' farm in Arlington.

"She was like, 'I think he's single and he's very attractive, you should talk to him,'" Victoria recalled Kelsey saying.

While reports swirled at the time Chris had slid into Victoria's DMs on Instagram to initiate conversation, Victoria clarified, "He ended up texting me [in March], and we connected."

"Some people said he slid into my DMs, but he literally owns an iPhone 2 and can barely send out a text! But if he had, I would have responded," she said.

Victoria confirmed she and The Bachelor Season 19 star had ended their romantic relationship during a September 2020 interview on Nick's "The Viall Files" podcast.

"I am just living my best life. We went a separate direction, but I respect him so much. I think he's an amazing man. I just think that right now, I'm in a different place than he is... And I'm not moving to Iowa anytime soon."

According to Victoria -- who had just appeared on The Bachelor earlier that year -- she planned to focus on herself following the split.

"I just want to focus on me. It's been so much about other people this year that I just really want to like hone in on what I want to accomplish and like what I want to get out of this year and looking forward to my career in the future," Victoria told Nick.

"I still talk to him all the time. I think he's amazing and we are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now."

However, Victoria also suggested she and Chris could reconcile in the future, calling their relationship "complicated."

"He's not your person, at least at this stage in your life," Nick told Victoria.

"Well, we don't know that," Victoria replied. "We talk every day... So I'm going to leave that open."

"I'm just living my life and he is an amazing man and he deserves somebody super awesome who's willing to like go to Iowa and live in Iowa and right now I'm just not there yet," she concluded. "Maybe I will be in a couple years."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

