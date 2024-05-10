"I knew she was going to be there and that her and Natalie are good friends and [she is also] with Nick," Chris, 42, shared during a recent appearance on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," which is co-hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.
"It was good to see her. I don't know, it's always a little bit of a -- I don't know that it's weird anymore in this world that we live in."
The Season 19 The Bachelor star continued: "I've got enough exes that maturity is at a level where I can handle that. She's a great person and I'm happy for what she's doing. And so, yes, [I] still care a ton about her."
Chris reiterated how it was "nice to see" the Bachelor in Paradise alum.
"I talked to her a little bit at the wedding reception," Chris noted, before adding, "It was good."
Chris and Victoria were both single at the wedding, and so when Ashley pointed out how that probably added a layer of complication, Chris admitted, "You're right, you're right."
"It does add a layer... [of some] some question marks," the Iowa farmer admitted.
"But, no, we're truly good friends, and I hope to keep it that way."
Chris confirmed that he's "out there" dating but he's "not in a relationship" at the moment.
"The one fact still remains that Arlington is not a hot bed for dating," Chris quipped.
Victoria's most recent ex-boyfriend, The Bachelorette alum Greg Grippo, announced late last month that he and Victoria had broken up days before she attended Nick and Natalie's wedding in Savannah as Natalie's maid of honor.
Chris and Victoria had dating during the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.
Rumors the pair had a romance brewing first emerged in April 2020 after Victoria had posted an Instagram photo with a location tag of Arlington, IA, where Chris lives.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone then confirmed the pair were involved.
"I am just living my best life. We went a separate direction, but I respect him so much. I think he's an amazing man. I just think that right now, I'm in a different place than he is... And I'm not moving to Iowa anytime soon."
According to Victoria -- who had just appeared on The Bachelor earlier that year -- she planned to focus on herself following the split.
"I just want to focus on me. It's been so much about other people this year that I just really want to like hone in on what I want to accomplish and like what I want to get out of this year and looking forward to my career in the future," Victoria told Nick.
"I still talk to him all the time. I think he's amazing and we are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now."
However, Victoria also suggested she and Chris could reconcile in the future, calling their relationship "complicated."
"He's not your person, at least at this stage in your life," Nick told Victoria.
"Well, we don't know that," Victoria replied. "We talk every day... So I'm going to leave that open."
"I'm just living my life and he is an amazing man and he deserves somebody super awesome who's willing to like go to Iowa and live in Iowa and right now I'm just not there yet," she concluded. "Maybe I will be in a couple years."