A wedding videographer posted a video of Chloie and Hutch's wedding via Instagram on Monday, May 11.
Chloie and Hutch -- the director of a children's summer camp -- tied the knot surrounded by family and friends in Carmel Valley, CA.
The outdoor ceremony featured white umbrellas and natural greenery. Chloie walked down the aisle in a satin, A-line gown with spaghetti straps and a neck scarf. She also held a bouquet comprised of long, white calla lilies.
Chloie later changed into a sleek, satin dress for her wedding reception.
Chloie reflected on the day via Instagram Stories, writing that it was "the best weekend of our lives."
The Bachelor alum added how she "can't wait to relive it over and over again."
Alexe posted photos of Chloie and Hutch's nuptials and gushed, "So unbelievably grateful to have been part of this. Congrats [Chloie] & [Hutch] [heart emoji]. [And] to think that 'The Bachelor' brought us together!! I love you SO MUCH. {Three heart emojis]. You're friggin married!!!"