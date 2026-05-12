The Bachelor alum Chloie Costello is officially off the market.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chloie, who competed on The Bachelor's 29th season, married her fiance Hutch Hershberger on May 9.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) 

A wedding videographer posted a video of Chloie and Hutch's wedding via Instagram on Monday, May 11.

Chloie and Hutch -- the director of a children's summer camp -- tied the knot surrounded by family and friends in Carmel Valley, CA.

The outdoor ceremony featured white umbrellas and natural greenery. Chloie walked down the aisle in a satin, A-line gown with spaghetti straps and a neck scarf. She also held a bouquet comprised of long, white calla lilies.

Chloie later changed into a sleek, satin dress for her wedding reception.

Chloie reflected on the day via Instagram Stories, writing that it was "the best weekend of our lives."

The Bachelor alum added how she "can't wait to relive it over and over again."

Bachelor in Paradise couple Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer apparently attended the ceremony.

Alexe posted photos of Chloie and Hutch's nuptials and gushed, "So unbelievably grateful to have been part of this. Congrats [Chloie] & [Hutch] [heart emoji]. [And] to think that 'The Bachelor' brought us together!! I love you SO MUCH. {Three heart emojis]. You're friggin married!!!"

Grant's The Bachelor winner and ex-fiancee, Juliana Pasquarosa, also congratulated the newlyweds via Instagram.

"Ahhhhh this is so so so beautiful," she wrote.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Following the big wedding, Chloie and her new husband traveled to Poipu, Hawaii for their honeymoon.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Chloie has clearly found love after failing to win Grant Ellis' heart on The Bachelor's 29th season, which aired on ABC in early 2025.

Grant eliminated Chloie -- who worked as a fashion model prior to joining the Season 29 cast -- during Week 3 of his The Bachelor journey at a Rose Ceremony.

Chloie and Hutch announced their engagement last year on social media, and Chloie subsequently updated fans on her wedding plans.

The Bachelor is set to return with its 30th season in 2027, along with the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS