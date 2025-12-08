Hours later, Cassie posted additional photos of her wedding and wrote, "Husband & wife."
Cassie and the musician exchanged traditional and personal wedding vows in an "intimate" wedding at The Point Luxury Villa in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, on Friday, December 5, Peoplereported.
Cassie and Brighton wed in front of 70 family and friends -- their "favorite people," according to the couple -- and their brothers officiated the ceremony.
"It feels so rare to get everyone to pause their lives, travel somewhere beautiful, and just be together," Cassie gushed to the magazine of her destination wedding.
"I couldn't wait to look around and see our closest friends and family all in Costa Rica, celebrating with us and making memories we'll talk about forever."
The bride walked down the aisle to Kenny G's "Stranger on the Shore" wearing a Pronovias satin gown with a low back, draped cowl neck, delicate straps, and a long train.
Cassie and Brighton chose The Point Luxury Villa as their venue because they had vacationed there before and "completely fell in love with it." A wedding planner apparently helped bring their vision to life.
Cassie told People, "Pura Vida means 'pure life' or 'simple life,' and it's more than a phrase -- it's a whole Costa Rican philosophy. It's such a positive and contagious way of approaching life, and it just felt right for our wedding."
The wedding featured twinkle lights, white and pastel-colored flowers, and even a coconut cart to embrace the Costa Rican culture.
Cassie gushed about how the wedding felt "like us," adding, "Nothing over-the-top, nothing distracting or taking away from the actual moment. We wanted it to feel personal and full of memories we'll cherish forever."
Cassie turned into a second look, a strapless mini dress, for the reception, during which beef tenderloin, shrimp cocktail in a coconut, and sea bass was served.
The pair also had a small wedding cake "for a fun photo moment" and a full band that "turned things up" for the wedding guests.
The newlyweds performed their first dance to "At Last" by Etta James.
"It's classic and romantic and we both love it," Cassie shared, adding that Brighton also surprised her by performing an original song called "Wherever We Are."
Cassie's sister and Landman [Paramount+] actress, Michelle Randolph, also attended the wedding amid her romance with actor Glen Powell. Michelle and Glen reportedly began dating in October.
As they begin this new chapter in life, Cassie told People that she's looking forward to having her "best friend" by her side.
"I can't wait to start a family, create traditions of our own, and grow into the next versions of ourselves together," Cassie said.
And Brighton boasted about how his wife "leads with so much kindness and gentleness, but also this unexpected little spark of feistiness."
He shared, "She's stubborn in all the right ways, especially about the things and people she cares about. I love how deeply she loves, how loyal she is, and how she makes everyone around her feel seen. Being loved by her is one of the best feelings in the world."
Cassie, in turn, called Brighton "incredibly loyal, kind and passionate."
Not only are they "so alike in some ways yet completely different in others," she continued, "I love how artistic and bold Brighton is. He inspires me every single day. He's my best friend and my rock, and I already know he's going to be the best father to our kids."
Cassie concluded, "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."
Cassie said at the time she was caught "off guard" by the marriage proposal and had "no idea" it was coming.
Brighton had popped the question with a 5-carat elongated cushion cut engagement ring he had helped to design. Brighton engraved a "C" on the band along with Cassie's birthstone, which is also a diamond.
Cassie noted that despite having a bad hair day, it was the most "perfect" and "special" evening.
Cassie and Brighton were friends for several years before they officially began dating in Summer 2020.
"I'm very happy that he is, you know, at peace with himself and is not carrying that burden anymore, of course," Cassie said during an October 2024 appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous" podcast.
But Cassie continued, "It was a very just overall hard time for me, so I feel like there was just one thing after another and I was just extremely overwhelmed with everything going on. So, yeah, it was really hard."
For Colton's part, he is now a married man. He wed political strategist Jordan C. Brown in May 2023.
Colton previously admitted that he thought being the Bachelor and dating Cassie could make him straight but he was ultimately lying to himself and he feels badly for having hurt so many women on his season.