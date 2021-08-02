FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Brighton appeared to take a jab at Colton in his song "Creep" that was released in January.
The song's lyrics include, "You can't stop thinking about my baby / What once was yours in the world is changing / God, I hope you get your thinking right / GPS on the underside / Told her everything will be just fine / Damn, I can't believe these guys."
Brighton was seemingly referring to how Cassie had accused Colton of stalking and harassing her, which resulted in Cassie filing a restraining order against the former NFL player in September 2020 followed by a police report in October.
Colton later told multiple press outlets Cassie ultimately dropped the restraining order after they were able to reach an agreement in private that addressed Cassie's concerns.
Rumors swirled Cassie and Brighton were already dating last summer when fans noticed they were spending time with her family in Huntington Beach, CA, according to Us.
Not only was it clear Cassie and Brighton had mutual friends, but the pair also noticeably "liked" each other's Instagram content every now and then, dating back to 2019.
Brighton, however, shut down speculation and told the magazine in August 2020 that he and Colton's ex were not dating.
"Cassie and I are just friends and have been for over four or so years," the singer said at the time. "My brothers and I are all close with Cassie and her whole family."
Colton also reportedly didn't warn Cassie ahead of time that he'd be publicly coming out as gay.
Cassie refused to comment publicly about Colton after he came out, other than thanking fans for their sweet messages and support. She apparently chose to focus on her family and moving into a new home rather than on the past.
An insider close to Cassie had told the UK's Daily Mail that the Randolph family was concerned Colton's alleged alarming behavior last year was being overshadowed and maybe even forgotten by the recent celebration of his coming out.
Colton, for instance, will be starring on a Netflix docu-reality series that premieres this fall about his journey through life as an openly-gay man, a project which has been met with some resistance from people campaigning for the show to be canceled due to his prior mistakes with Cassie.
But the People source said of Cassie, "She is a person of faith and she believes in forgiveness. And ultimately, she's going to be just fine. She's moved on with her life."
During Colton's April GMA interview, he confirmed he hadn't spoken to Cassie "at all."
"I don't know if I ever will get the chance to sit down and talk with her. I would like to," Colton said during extra footage that aired on ABC's Nightline.
"I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices."
He continued, "I made mistakes at the end of that relationship and I ruined the good memories we had by my actions and what I did to hold on to being straight because I didn't want to look myself in the mirror. So for that, I'm extremely, extremely sorry."
Despite being gay during their near two-year relationship, Colton confirmed he was definitely in love with Cassie, which made acknowledging he's gay and his decision to come out to his family and the public even "harder and more confusing" for him.
"If I'm being very honest, I loved everything about her and it's hard for me to articulate what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her because I obviously had an internal fight going on," Colton explained on GMA.
"I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did."
Colton added, "I wish I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."
Colton said he understands why Cassie and his other The Bachelor bachelorettes may feel like he had misled them.
"Do I regret handling [The Bachelor] the way that I did?' I do. I do think I could've handled it better, I'll say that... I just wish I didn't drag people into my own mess of figuring out who I was," Colton admitted.
He added, "I genuinely mean that. But at the same time, I can say 'sorry' to all of those women and also say 'thank you.' Because without them and without The Bachelor franchise, I don't know if I ever would have come out."
Colton said he realized he was different at the age of six and came to the conclusion he was gay in high school. But Colton explained he had tried to convince himself he was straight for years by dating women and starring as the Bachelor.
After "hating" himself "for a long time," Colton revealed he finally accepted his sexuality earlier this year and has never been happier or healthier.
Colton -- who faced rumors he was gay while his The Bachelor season was airing -- said on GMA he's now "proud to be gay" and looking forward to meeting a male partner who can challenge him in new ways.