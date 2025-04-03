On The Bachelor's 29th season, Juliana confronted Carolina about her negative attitude and how Carolina -- who was allegedly coming across "ungrateful" after a coveted one-on-one date -- should go home if she was still questioning Grant and unsure about whether she saw a future with him.
But Carolina argued it was natural to have doubts or concerns given she only had a single date withThe Bachelorstar by that point.
"I remember asking Juliana, I was like, 'So you mean to tell me that if he proposed to you, you can absolutely say that you will say yes?'" Carolina recalled during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"And she's like, 'Yeah.' And I'm like, 'Well, then I'm sad for you because you haven't even been on a one-on-one. So how can you know that you want to be with the guy?'"
Carolina explained how The Bachelor is a "really short" process and she wasn't used to sharing her feelings with women who were also dating the same guy.
"It's a short amount of time to get married, to get engaged to someone. But like, we still had more time to go," Carolina noted.
"So I wasn't saying, 'I hate the guy, I don't want to be here.' I was saying, 'I feel like I need more time.'"
Carolina apparently didn't think her mindset was strange or offensive at all.
"I was like, 'How am I being negative by being neutral?' By saying, 'I do like him, but I still have questions. I still need to get to know him more,'" Carolina explained.
"I feel like that's always been a part of the show. Part of the show is struggling with getting to know the guy while he's still spending time with other women. And I was like, 'What do you mean I'm negative?' I wasn't seeing where it was coming from."
Carolina added, "I just didn't understand it -- just like Grant didn't know who he wanted to be with and that's fair."
"It seems so like, I don't know, like embarrassing and anti-feminist to be like, 'I'm going to bow down to this man because he's the Bachelor and have no doubts about him because he's the Bachelor,'" Carolina reasoned.
But Carolina apparently wasn't shocked that Juliana chose to put her on the spot.
"I was not surprised that Juliana was trying to stir the pot," Carolina told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, "which is why I was, like, trying to shut it down."
"I was like, 'You're not going to catch me fighting another woman on TV,'" Carolina continued. "I was just like, 'I'm bored.' Like, 'I don't want to be a part of this.'"
Carolina admitted, however, that she was "surprised" by the topic of Juliana's tense conversation.
"The way that she approached it is she comes up to me and she's like, 'I'm just going to keep it real because we've been talking sh-t about you and I just want you to know before it airs,'" Carolina claimed.
"So that's why I'm like, 'Okay, so what is your question?' I don't even know. You're not trying to have a conversation with me. You're trying to -- I don't know if it's like assert dominance or have this hero arc or something that you're protecting Grant. It just felt like it came out of left field."
Carolina said it didn't seem like Juliana was trying to help her or fix things.
"I never had a friendship with Juliana. So when she pulled me, I was like, 'Okay, what's this going to be about?'" Carolina shared.
"It just felt like it was performative. I feel like at the hotel, we could have talked about it. We could have had a civil conversation the same way that me and [Rose Sombke] did. Me and Rose didn't feel like we were trying to create drama for a TV show."
Carolina was referring to how Rose had told her, off-camera and in confidence, that Grant had allegedly told Rose he was thinking about her when he was dancing with Carolina onstage during the talent-show group date.
Carolina ended up bringing this information to Grant, who got upset with Rose and later ousted her.
"It felt like we were friends," Carolina recalled of her dynamic with Rose.
"And with Juliana, I was like -- and I've told her this -- I was like, 'You could have addressed this at the hotel. You don't have to be doing this, like, for show.'"