By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/28/2020



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bachelor alum Carly Waddell admits she's "very sad" after her split from husband Evan Bass and that going through a divorce "just sucks."Carly, 35, and Evan -- who got engaged on Season 3 of in 2016 -- announced on Wednesday, December 23 they're separating after three years of marriage and welcoming two children together.Although Carly wrote Sunday on Instagram "all wounds heal," she opened up to fans Monday via Instagram Stories about the pain she's been experiencing."I've obviously never been through a divorce before, so I don't really understand how this process works. I'm kind of learning as I go. Every new little thing just sucks," Carly admitted after thanking her followers for their support and kind words."It's hard... COVID sucks and 2020 just sucks."Carly previously said she had a "very sad" Christmas without Evan, 38, but is doing okay considering the circumstances."Merry Christmas. Christmas Day isn't what I had excepted this year. The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad," Carly captioned a photo of herself with her two kids on Friday."A lot of you kind people have asked if I'm ok. And I want to say I am, but I'm not. I will be though. Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan's house overnight. I feel like I'm missing a piece of my soul."Carly and Evan have a son Charles "Charlie" Wolf together whom they welcomed in November 2019 as well as a daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, who was born in February 2018 Evan, an erectile dysfunction expert, also has three older sons from a previous relationship -- Nathan, Liam and Ensley."I'm literally just sitting by myself writing this," Carly continued in her Christmas post."But I'm thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I'm thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved. Thank you for checking on me. Love all of you."Carly and Evan announced their "difficult decision to separate" in a joint statement to People last week."We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family," the former couple shared "We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."The Nashville-based couple fell in love in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Season 3 of .Evan pursued Carly with determination only to face resistance in the beginning of the season, but Carly slowly fell in love with his quirks and personality.After Evan and the former cruise ship singer got engaged during the season finale of in September 2016, they went on to tie the knot in June 2017.Carly and Evan's wedding ceremony aired during an episode of 's fourth season on ABC.Prior to appearing on Paradise, Carly competed for Chris Soules ' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season and experienced serious heartbreak on Season 2 of when Kirk DeWindt unexpectedly dumped her during the final days of filming.As for Evan, he initially fought for JoJo Fletcher 's affection on The Bachelorette's twelfth season.Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group