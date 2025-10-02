"I feel very at peace with this decision," Carly explained in her Instagram video.
"My kids are loving life in the new place. Honestly, dating after divorce and dating with kids is super difficult. You have to make tough decisions for yourself and for your family. So, that's where I'm at."
Carly admitted in the caption of her post that she was hesitant to post about her broken engagement on social media.
"Real talk. This is def a post I have been delaying," the former cruise ship singer wrote. "But so I can feel a little more free, here we go."
"A little thing happened in Costa Rica," Carly wrote via Instagram in October 2024.
"Many of y'all have been wondering why Todd wears a ring on his hand and it is actually because I asked him last Halloween to marry me first! SPOILER ALERT, he said yes, even though to be honest he was so shocked it was hard for him to be! Then, also SPOILER ALERT he asked me THIS October and I also said YES!!!!"
Despite the fact her first marriage failed, Carly shared, "I mean, it was hard and it sucked so bad, but it was all the right choices in the long run."
In December 2020, Carly revealed in a YouTube video that Evan had initiated their separation following three years of marriage but co-parenting their children remained "very easy" and smooth.
Evan spoke about his split from Carly and what went wrong during a June 2022 episode of the former "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
"Paradise gives you a kind of foundation that's very -- there's nothing going on, right? You just have to work on your relationship. And you talk about real-life stuff and for me, it was very genuine, and I think when you get out, that transition, I think that's probably where we missed it," Evan explained at the time.