Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell has called off her engagement to Todd Allen Tressler, whom she previously called her "dream man."

ADVERTISEMENT
Carly, 39, took to Instagram to announce she's single again on October 1.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"I'm always real with you guys, so I'm going to be real with you now. I'm not wearing a ring," Carly told her followers in a video.

"I did break off my engagement about a month ago. [My kids and I] are living in a new city."

Carly -- who began dating the attorney in Summer 2023 following her divorce from her Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 co-star Evan Bass -- continued, "It's not a decision that I personally made overnight."

"It was really bad timing," she added, "because the kids had just started school and sports and all the things. You know what? It is what it is."

Carly shares daughter Bella, 7, and son Charlie, 5, with Evan Bass, whom she wed in June 2017.

After Carly and Evan split in December 2020, she moved on with the attorney several years later.

"I feel very at peace with this decision," Carly explained in her Instagram video.

"My kids are loving life in the new place. Honestly, dating after divorce and dating with kids is super difficult. You have to make tough decisions for yourself and for your family. So, that's where I'm at."

Carly admitted in the caption of her post that she was hesitant to post about her broken engagement on social media.

"Real talk. This is def a post I have been delaying," the former cruise ship singer wrote. "But so I can feel a little more free, here we go."

Many Bachelor Nation alums wrote supportive comments and commended Carly on not settling in a relationship, including Jillian Harris.

Carly said she first saw Todd when he was being interviewed on the news about his business and she thought he was handsome and carried himself well.

The pair first connected via Instagram -- after Carly had DMed him -- in July 2023, and they went Instagram official in March 2024.

"He told me he was old school and would love to call me sometime," Carly shared with her followers in March.

"I asked him out in the most awkward voice text ever that I thought would never send and then it [accidentally] did. He laughed and accepted."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Carly went on to reveal how their first date was magical, and she ended up proposing marriage to Todd in October 2023.

The following year, Todd apparently popped the question to Carly.

ADVERTISEMENT
"A little thing happened in Costa Rica," Carly wrote via Instagram in October 2024.

"Many of y'all have been wondering why Todd wears a ring on his hand and it is actually because I asked him last Halloween to marry me first! SPOILER ALERT, he said yes, even though to be honest he was so shocked it was hard for him to be! Then, also SPOILER ALERT he asked me THIS October and I also said YES!!!!"

When looking back on her televised romance with Evan, Carly told Us Weekly in May 2023, "I would do everything exactly the same. I really would."

Despite the fact her first marriage failed, Carly shared, "I mean, it was hard and it sucked so bad, but it was all the right choices in the long run."

In December 2020, Carly revealed in a YouTube video that Evan had initiated their separation following three years of marriage but co-parenting their children remained "very easy" and smooth.

Evan spoke about his split from Carly and what went wrong during a June 2022 episode of the former "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.

"Paradise gives you a kind of foundation that's very -- there's nothing going on, right? You just have to work on your relationship. And you talk about real-life stuff and for me, it was very genuine, and I think when you get out, that transition, I think that's probably where we missed it," Evan explained at the time.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Evan hinted that he and Carly had major differences at the core of their relationship.

Evan said he and Carly struggled with "communicating about values and just communication in general [and] figuring out how to work through life."

"I have obviously [three] other children that aren't with Carly, and so, there was just a lot to work through," Evan noted.

"And so, yeah, I just don't think we set the foundation in the way that we should have."

Evan elaborated of the former couple's struggle, "I judge the crap out of myself, like, 'You did that or you did this wrong.'"

ADVERTISEMENT
Evan admitted going through two divorces was "sobering" as well as "terrible" and "embarrassing," and he still wasn't "out of" the woods in terms of feeling healed and whole again.

Carly found fame when she competed on The Bachelor's 19th season starring Chris Soules in 2015, followed by a heartbreaking stint on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Evan, for his part, initially appeared on JoJo Fletcher's edition of The Bachelorette.

Evan and Carly then met in Mexico while filming Bachelor in Paradise's third season in 2016.

Evan was shown pursuing Carly with determination only to face resistance in the beginning of the season, but Carly slowly fell in love with his quirks and personality.

Evan and Carly got engaged on the Paradise finale, and their wedding was featured on a Season 4 episode of The Bachelor spinoff.

Carly proceeded to give birth to Bella in February 2018 and then Charlie in November 2019.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 3
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 3 NEWS