The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn has revealed whether another little boy or girl will be joining the family.

While on a family trip to Lisbon, Portugal, Caila posted photos with husband Nick Burrello and their two kids posing on a park bench in front of a wall covered in blue-and-white tiles.

"When in Portugal... the tiles turn blue and so do our baby announcements. It's a BOY!" Caila captioned her post.

Caila added how she'll be welcoming parenting advice and recommendations on boy names.

"At this point, we're accepting tips on 3 row cars, bunk beds, and how to keep socks on little boys," Caila quipped in the caption.

"And while we're at it... baby boy name ideas too!."

Caila announced earlier this month she's pregnant with her third child.

"Soaking in this sunshine. Can't wait for you to be here soon," Caila wrote alongside a July 3 video of her family enjoying a picnic in the middle of a grassy field.

While reaching into her picnic basket and handing out snacks, Caila unveiled a strip of sonogram images from her ultrasound.

Caila set her post to Cory Asbury's "You Are My Sunshine."

The new baby will join his siblings Teddi Marie, 2, and Christian Anthony, 11 months.

Caila gave birth to Teddi in March 2023 and then welcomed Christian in August 2024.
The Bachelor in Paradise alum married Nick in May 2021 in Sarasota, FL, and despite a recent cheating scandal that made headlines, the couple continue to put on a united front.

Caila previously told Us Weekly that she's "always wanted to be a mom" and was "really excited" to nurture her future children's creativity and interests.

Caila and Nick tied the knot in 2021 in Florida after canceling an overseas wedding in Lake Como, Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Caila initially found the postponement heartbreaking, she and Nick ultimately exchanged vows where Nick had proposed to The Bachelor alum -- during a romantic beach dinner -- in January 2020 after two years of dating.

Caila and Nick had been set up by a mutual friend and went public with their relationship in October 2017, which was well over a year after Caila had appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor.

On The Bachelor's 20th season, Ben eliminated Caila right after his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates in favor of eventual runner-up JoJo Fletcher and winner Lauren Bushnell, from whom he split in May 2017.

Caila, who was 24-years-old at the time Ben broke up with her, was blindsided, crushed and sent home before a Rose Ceremony in Jamaica.

"I thought I'd be getting engaged in a week-and-a-half. I was ready," Caila said in tears following her ouster.

"I was ready to get married. I was ready to be his wife. I was ready. I was ready for our future. It's all I thought about. My purpose in life is to love other people and I don't know why I haven't found it yet. I thought this was it. I thought this was it. I was ready. I didn't see this coming. I love him, too. Like, I still love him."

That same year, Caila appeared on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and left the show still dating Jared Haibon.

Caila even met Jared's family in Rhode Island, but she revealed during an August 2016 episode of After Paradise that "mystical forces" contributed to their split.

Jared's tight friendship with Ashley Iaconetti, who appeared jealous and possessive of her longtime crush, seemed to be the reason behind his split with Caila about six weeks after filming wrapped.

Jared and Ashley reconciled in May 2018 after remaining friends for years and tied the knot in August 2019.

Although Caila didn't find love on The Bachelor franchise, she told Us in 2021 that she was meant to go on the show in order to find Nick.

"If I wasn't on the show, I wouldn't ever have met him because I would never have been a blogger and that's who introduced us and set us up on our first date," Caila shared at the time.

"So, I think everything happens for a reason and I thank God every day."

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

