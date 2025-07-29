FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
The Bachelor in Paradise alum married Nick in May 2021 in Sarasota, FL, and despite a recent cheating scandal that made headlines, the couple continue to put on a united front.
Caila previously told Us Weekly that she's "always wanted to be a mom" and was "really excited" to nurture her future children's creativity and interests.
Caila and Nick tied the knot in 2021 in Florida after canceling an overseas wedding in Lake Como, Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Although Caila initially found the postponement heartbreaking, she and Nick ultimately exchanged vows where Nick had proposed to The Bachelor alum -- during a romantic beach dinner -- in January 2020 after two years of dating.
Caila, who was 24-years-old at the time Ben broke up with her, was blindsided, crushed and sent home before a Rose Ceremony in Jamaica.
"I thought I'd be getting engaged in a week-and-a-half. I was ready," Caila said in tears following her ouster.
"I was ready to get married. I was ready to be his wife. I was ready. I was ready for our future. It's all I thought about. My purpose in life is to love other people and I don't know why I haven't found it yet. I thought this was it. I thought this was it. I was ready. I didn't see this coming. I love him, too. Like, I still love him."
That same year, Caila appeared on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and left the show still dating Jared Haibon.
Caila even met Jared's family in Rhode Island, but she revealed during an August 2016 episode of After Paradise that "mystical forces" contributed to their split.
Jared's tight friendship with Ashley Iaconetti, who appeared jealous and possessive of her longtime crush, seemed to be the reason behind his split with Caila about six weeks after filming wrapped.
Jared and Ashley reconciled in May 2018 after remaining friends for years and tied the knot in August 2019.
Although Caila didn't find love on The Bachelor franchise, she told Us in 2021 that she was meant to go on the show in order to find Nick.