"We'd love to introduce you to our beautiful baby girl -- Teddi Marie Burrello. 8 lbs 4 oz born on 3/30/23," Caila captioned a slideshow of photos featuring the precious newborn and the first-time parents this past weekend on Instagram.
"Soaking in every second of her squeaks and soft skin while we are still at the hospital -- we love you so much already baby girl & can't wait to bring you home."
Congratulatory messages poured in from Bachelor Nation.
"It doesn't feel real to type this out, but Nick and I are excited to announce... that we are having a baby!" Caila wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside pictures from a maternity photo shoot.
"Little Baby Burrello is joining our family in March 2023 and we are counting down the days! Thank you for your love and support over the past 5 years of our relationship, we are over the moon excited to start this next chapter. Love and big hugs, Caila + Nick."
Caila then revealed she was pregnant with a girl in late December around the Christmas holiday. Caila had Nick unwrap a gift box with a teddy bear wearing a pink onesie inside.
The Bachelor in Paradise alum previously told Us that she's "always wanted to be a mom" and being pregnant felt "too good to be true."
Caila said she's "really excited" to watch her child develop, learn and grow and "to see what kind of little personality" she has.
"And I can't wait to nurture their creativity or interests whatever they may be," Caila said.
Caila apparently told Nick that he's going to be a father on his 30th birthday.
"I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it," she shared with the magazine.
"When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out and Nick shouted, 'No way!' in pure shock -- and joy, of course!"
At the time, Caila said she and Nick weren't sure whether they were going to find out the baby's sex ahead of the delivery.
"We go back and forth on that decision. I heard you push a little harder in the delivery room when you don't know the gender because you're so eager to find out!" Caila noted.
"That might be a silly old myth, but as a couple we do love surprises."
She continued, "And we are grateful and so happy for a boy or a girl, but many of our friends are having boys so I think it would be fun for our baby to have friends their age they could go to summer camp with."
Caila and Nick got married on May 30, 2021 in Sarasota, FL, after canceling an overseas wedding in Lake Como, Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"There are no words to describe how magical this day was. I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors, and special moments with my best friend," Caila captioned a couple of wedding photos on Instagram at the time.
"Thank you to everyone who made this day possible! We will cherish this day for the rest of our lives!"
Caila and Nick initially wanted to tie the knot in Italy in May 2021 and have a second local ceremony in the Midwest to accommodate all of their loved ones, but they felt the need to cancel both weddings due to the spread of COVID-19.
Caila admitted the decision was a heartbreaking one, but Caila and Nick ultimately decided to exchange vows in Sarasota, where Nick actually proposed marriage to The Bachelor alum -- during a romantic beach dinner -- on January 2, 2020 after two years of dating.
Caila, who was 24-years-old at the time Ben broke up with her, was blindsided, crushed and sent home before a Rose Ceremony in Jamaica.
"I thought I'd be getting engaged in a week-and-a-half. I was ready," Caila said in tears following her ouster.
"I was ready to get married. I was ready to be his wife. I was ready. I was ready for our future. It's all I thought about. My purpose in life is to love other people and I don't know why I haven't found it yet. I thought this was it. I thought this was it. I was ready. I didn't see this coming. I love him, too. Like, I still love him."
That same year, Caila appeared on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and left the show still dating Jared Haibon.
Caila even met Jared's family in Rhode Island, but she revealed during an August 2016 episode of After Paradise that "mystical forces" contributed to their split.
Jared's tight friendship with Ashley Iaconetti, who appeared jealous and possessive of her longtime crush, seemed to be the reason behind his split with Caila about six weeks after filming wrapped.
Jared and Ashley reconciled in May 2018 after remaining friends for years and tied the knot in August 2019.
Although Caila didn't find love on The Bachelor franchise, she told Us in 2021 that her experience on reality TV placed her on a path that eventually led to her meeting Nick.
"I feel really lucky because I feel like I wasn't meant to go on the show to find love there," explained Caila, who moved from Ohio to New York after her The Bachelor stint.
"I was meant to go on the show to find Nick. If I wasn't on the show, I wouldn't ever have met him because I would never have been a blogger and that's who introduced us and set us up on our first date. So, I think everything happens for a reason and I thank God every day."