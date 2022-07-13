Britt, who appeared on The Bachelor's nineteenth season starring Chris Soules in 2015 and then faced off against Kaitlyn Bristowe to become The Bachelorette's eleventh-season star but lost, took to Instagram on Monday, July 11 to announce that she and Jeremy have welcomed another baby girl into the world.
"Happy thanksgiving!!! Today we are SO GRATEFUL to Jesus for our little Baby Byrne No. 2. Wooo woooooo!!!!!! Hallelujah for this precious life inside, can't wait to meet you!" Britt gushed at the time.
Britt then posted a photo of her growing baby bump two months later in January.
"Happiness around here," Britt captioned a series of photos, which included one of the couple's two-year-old daughter Noa reading a Berenstain Bears' book called New Baby.
"Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52AM, 9lb and 21 inches long!!" Britt wrote.
"NOA is a Hebrew girls' name that means 'movement' or 'motion.' In Japanese it means 'My love' or 'from love.' In Hawaiian it means 'freedom' or 'sea of freedom.' In Arabic it means 'higher' and 'genius.' To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth."
Britt continued of her baby girl's name, "It's also a biblical story in Numbers about 5 daughters asking Moses for their fathers' inheritance and God blessing their request before that was even remotely happening in society. Get it girl! So basically we love it for all the reasons!"
"ELLIS means 'Yahweh is God,' 'My God is Jehovah' or 'The Lord is my God.' JOY means JOY!!!" Britt concluded.
Britt also gushed about her supportive husband -- his patience, partnership, love, kindness and generosity -- on that same day and how he had been an incredible help taking care of their little "treasure."
Britt announced in December 2019 that she was pregnant with her first child by sharing a photo of herself at 14 weeks pregnant and a video of an ultrasound that was taken at 10 weeks.
"I can't believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much their little legs and arms, makes me cry!! Can't wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much!" she captioned the post.
Britt and Jeremy revealed the gender of their baby two months later.
The couple got married on September 9, 2017 at Jeremy's family ranch known as Green Oak Ranch in Vista, CA.
According to Us Weekly, no bachelors or bachelorettes from the ABC franchise showed up for Britt's nuptials due to scheduling conflicts. Britt had reportedly invited Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jillian Anderson and Megan Bell.
Britt and Jeremy began dating in 2016 following Britt's split from The Bachelorette alum Brady Toops.
"WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!" Britt gushed on Instagram at the time.
"I'm over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!! I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank You Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!! I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!!"
Britt told Us in September 2017 that she and Jeremy wanted to wait a year or two before starting a family to enjoy the adventure of being a married couple first.
"And then once I start having kids, I'll just be popping them out left and right," Britt joked at the time.
Chris eliminated Britt on The Bachelor 19 before the women's round of hometown dates.
Chris gave his final rose and a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring to Whitney Bischoff at the end of his season, but the couple broke up several months later following his participation on Dancing with the Stars.
Britt came close to starring on The Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015, but on Night 1, the male suitors had to choose whether they'd like to continue dating her or Kaitlyn -- and Kaitlyn ultimately received more votes to become the franchise's leading lady for that season.
Parts of Britt's short-lived time on The Bachelorette were shown on the three-hour episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! that aired in June 2020 and recapped Kaitlyn's season.