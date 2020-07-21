During Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Brad checked in with franchise host Chris Harrison through videochat to discuss his life nearly a decade after appearing on theThe Bachelor.
The feelings Brad apparently developed on The Bachelor franchise were real for him.
"I did fall in love with Emily. The proposal was more than genuine," Brad said, adding that he did not feel pressure to propose marriage on The Bachelor 15 just because he walked away from The Bachelor 11 alone and single.
"I was looking at the time at who I thought was the woman of my dreams, and so I was living out my fairy tale."
Following Brad and Emily's split in 2011, Emily went on to star on The Bachelorette's eighth season as a single mom to daughter Ricki, now 15, and Emily got engaged to winner Jef Holm -- but the pair eventually broke up.
Brad confirmed on Monday night he did not watch Emily's journey on The Bachelorette.
Emily got engaged a total of three times before her final engagement to Tyler Johnson stuck and the couple wed in June 2014. She is now a mother of four children, three of whom she welcomed with Tyler -- sons Gibson, Gatlin and Jennings.