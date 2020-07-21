The Bachelor alum Brad Womack has announced he has a girlfriend with whom he's in love.

During Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Brad checked in with franchise host Chris Harrison through videochat to discuss his life nearly a decade after appearing on the The Bachelor.

Brad starred on Season 11 of The Bachelor, which ended with him rejecting both of his Final 2 bachelorettes: DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft.

Brad later got engaged to Emily Maynard on The Bachelor's fifteenth season when ABC gave him a second shot at finding love; however, the couple split in June 2011, just three short months after the finale aired.

But Brad, who co-owns several bars in Texas, is no longer a single bachelor living in Austin.

"I am very pleased to say I am very much in love, so I spend a lot of time with my new lady friend," Brad revealed.

"We've been together for a while and, yes, I'm very happy and I hope she is too. And I would love to introduce her to you, if you don't mind."

Brad then welcomed Jena Mays into his videochat session with Harrison.

Harrison told Jena it was a pleasure to meet her, and then Jenna shared how she and Brad met at their gym when they were both working out.

"Obviously I saw him and I thought, 'Oh my God, that's the most handsome man in the world,'" Jena gushed.

"Did you know obviously about Brad being on The Bachelor twice?" Harrison asked the brunette beauty.
"I did, but it just wasn't too big of a deal," Jena responded.

"I knew him more so from the gym and I got to know him that way, and then finally when he heard I had split from my boyfriend, he asked me to one of his best friends' birthdays [that day]."

"I heard she had broken up with her boyfriend that day," Brad chimed in. "You've gotta move in quick, man! I'm getting old, buddy. But in all honesty, it's been one hell of a ride -- and a fun one."

Brad mentioned his new girlfriend after Harrison asked him whether he'd be up for starring as the Bachelor a third time in the future.

"There's no way you are being serious about that and there's no way I would say yes to that," Brad replied. "I will not do it a third time, I promise you."

But Brad insisted he looks back on his The Bachelor experiences fondly, as they gave him "some of the best memories" of his life.

"Of course some negative things came out of it, but what experience in life is picture-perfect? None of mine. I wouldn't change a single thing," Brad said.

The feelings Brad apparently developed on The Bachelor franchise were real for him.

"I did fall in love with Emily. The proposal was more than genuine," Brad said, adding that he did not feel pressure to propose marriage on The Bachelor 15 just because he walked away from The Bachelor 11 alone and single.

"I was looking at the time at who I thought was the woman of my dreams, and so I was living out my fairy tale."

Following Brad and Emily's split in 2011, Emily went on to star on The Bachelorette's eighth season as a single mom to daughter Ricki, now 15, and Emily got engaged to winner Jef Holm -- but the pair eventually broke up.

Brad confirmed on Monday night he did not watch Emily's journey on The Bachelorette.

Emily got engaged a total of three times before her final engagement to Tyler Johnson stuck and the couple wed in June 2014. She is now a mother of four children, three of whom she welcomed with Tyler -- sons Gibson, Gatlin and Jennings.

After Emily, Brad dated The Bachelor alum AshLee Frazier, who competed on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor. He has reportedly been linked to Jena since 2017.

