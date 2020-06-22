"[Jess] comes from a family of three siblings in total, and I am an only child. I would love to have two kids," Ben recently told Us Weekly.
"And when I say 'two kids,' I don't know what that looks like. Jess and I are very interested in adopting. I definitely am excited about the idea of adopting... It would be such a gift to our family I think to do that."
Ben continued, "So if that means that we have two adopted kids, if that means we have three adopted kids, if that means we have kids that are biologically ours, I don't know yet. But we definitely want a family."
Ben admitted, however, he does not want "a massive family."
"I am a pretty big introvert and I really do enjoy my time alone. In a huge family of chaos, it kind of makes me anxious. But I do want our kids to have siblings, if possible, to grow up in this world with," Ben shared.
As far as adopting kids goes, Ben said he loves to experience and celebrate different cultures and so raising children from different backgrounds would be a blessing.
"How cool would it be if we have a family of all different cultures coming together to celebrate each other?" Ben suggested. "That is heaven to me. That sounds awesome."
When asked to reveal his timeline for starting a family, Ben pointed out that Jess is 25 years old and he is 31 years old.
"For us as a couple, we have done long distance [dating]. It's important for us to spend some time with just Jess and I," Ben explained.
"I don't know about an exact timeline, but if I had to throw a date out there, it would be like in a year-and-a-half to two-and-a-half years that we'd start the process of trying to figure out what the kids situation is going to look like."
But Ben noted he wants "a year" alone with Jess to have fun and explore as a couple.
"And she wants a dog," Ben added. "But we travel a lot. So right now, I'm not even in support of getting a dog because I want freedom. So, kids would... probably come after she gets her puppy."
Following his breakup with Lauren, Ben announced he was in a new relationship in January 2018, but he waited several more weeks before revealing his girlfriend's identity and going Instagram official with Jess.
Ben, who lives in Denver, CO, proposed marriage to Jess in late March at her family's home in Tennessee, and the pair has since been self-isolating with each other amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Ben revealed on his The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast in May that he and Jess are "happily engaged" and "having a great time being engaged."
Meanwhile, JoJo and Jordan just celebrated their four-year engagement anniversary and are planning their wedding.
While the couple had set a wedding date for June 13, 2020, they won't be getting married until next year due to the effects of COVID-19.