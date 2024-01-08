Ben wrote a sweet message to Jess via Instagram when they celebrated their second wedding anniversary in November 2023.
"[Two] years ago we made a commitment. The commitment that everyday makes me smile with joy, feel a peace in my soul, has allowed every part of me to be even more free than before, brought a hope for the future I never knew existed, helped me see the faults that I want to change and brought a lot of laughs," Ben wrote.
"In the words of my wife [Jess], 'Marriage is great, every night we get to have a sleepover with your best friend.' With Jesus as our foundation and a loving commitment to each other, I am so excited for every day in our long future together."
Ben elaborated how his priorities were "misaligned at the time," adding, "I was young and naive. I thought we could get through [it]. So when we broke up, Happily Ever After? stopped... I don't know why I said 'yes' to it."
Ben said when he and Lauren filmed that spinoff, they were already "struggling through stuff" as a couple.
"We'd have really great times and then really hard times... There were many reasons why we did not work as a couple, but I think that show was going to be -- I would say impossible for us to have a healthy relationship through it and coming out of it," Ben explained of Happily Ever After?.
"Because we became working partners. We had no time. Any time that we had privately, away from the cameras, we were exhausted, or I was working."
Ben admitted he and Lauren stopped communicating and expressing their true feelings to each other.
"We weren't sitting down and [asking], like, 'How are you?' The normal stuff that I have now with [my wife Jess Clarke], like, 'How are you doing? How do you feel about our relationship?' That was gone!" Ben said.
"It had been gone for months, and so we were in survival mode, at that point."
Ben recently said on his "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that he and Lauren realized during filming Happily Ever After? that they just weren't right for each other.
"Personally, I hear her now say that maybe love feels differently for her than it did back on her time on the show. And I go, 'I'm glad! Like, you're married with kids. I'm married [too] and, like, yes, love does feel different,'" Ben confirmed.
"I'm glad you're in love with your husband more than you liked me -- or if you liked me at all, like, I'm just glad you like him! That's cool!"
But Ben confessed Lauren "should've gone home" and quit The Bachelor if she wasn't sure about him or serious about their relationship and future together.
"That show was really real for me... I invested, personally, a lot of effort into trying to figure out if it was the path that was going to help me find my partner or not," noted Ben, who also had a brief stint on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.