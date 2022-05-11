Although Ben is now married to Jessica Clarke, a woman he met outside of Bachelor Nation, he revealed that starring on the series affected and changed his life "in every way."
"I'd say the biggest change for me is career. I was a software salesman. I wasn't a good one. I was sitting in the basement of this company in Denver, writing software user manuals as a business analyst," Ben revealed during a recent episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast co-hosted by Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson.
"When you're a business analyst, you're kind of account managing and also assisting in the development of the software. I won't go any more into that, I'm getting bored myself."
Ben elaborated, "That's what I was doing, but I didn't love it and I wasn't good at it. I knew I wasn't good at it. I wasn't passionate about it."
Ben admitted when looking back on his former job, "I felt like a robot. I did it for five years."
Ben also noted he even continued the same job for a year-and-a-half after he starred on The Bachelor's 20th season, despite being a new celebrity in the reality space.
Ben said he worked in the software industry "until" he could afford his own health insurance -- and then he started a business, which is now Generous Coffee Company.
More doors then opened up for Ben, who has long been a fan favorite in Bachelor Nation.
"That's when a podcast for me started, which was a huge gift to my life," Ben explained.
"And so, I would just say career-wise, I've been able to do now and invest in things that I really love instead of sitting in a basement and feeling like a robot."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Ben concluded, "That's been the most drastic change for me in my life, which has also made me more human. And I like that more."
However, some aspects of Ben's life have remained the same, and he's happy and relieved about that.
"I think the cool thing is my friends are still the same. I haven't lost any close friends that were friends in middle school and high school and college... They don't think I'm cooler. They told me I was going to become 'King of the Nerds' if I became the Bachelor, and then I became the Bachelor," Ben joked.
"I don't know if they've ever watched it. I don't know if I ever talked to them about the show much, other than, like, back in the day, I was like, 'Hey, I'm going to L.A. for this.' So my friendships have stayed the same."
And Ben said his family relationships have only strengthened since starring on the show.
"My family relationship has gotten even better because we get to do cool stuff together. My dad gets to caddy for me now at golf tournaments that I get invited to, and we play alongside people that I grew up watching on television," Ben said.
"And he gets to sit down and have dinner next to some of the old former Cubs [baseball players]. He's a big Cubs fan, so we freak out about that. That's cool."
ADVERTISEMENT
And Ben added, "My mom is an incredible human with a really complex and beautiful story, and she's got to go on interviews and podcasts talking about her experiences. And we travel together, so that's been cool."
Ben got engaged to Lauren Bushnell during hisThe Bachelor season finale in 2016, and then the pair starred on a spinoff, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which aired on Freeform and featured them planning a wedding.
But Ben came down with a case of cold feet, and he and Lauren called off their engagement and split in May 2017.
Following his breakup with Lauren, Ben also appeared on The Bachelor: Winter Games, which aired on ABC in 2018, but he quit the spinoff after admitting he was still struggling to get over his relationship with Lauren and wasn't ready to date again yet.
Ben and Jessica's relationship began in December 2018 when Ben apparently saw Jessica's photo from a hockey game she had gone to with her father and decided to DM her on Instagram.
After chatting on FaceTime, the pair met in person and Ben asked her to be his girlfriend.