The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins has celebrated his bachelor party with some familiar faces from Bachelor Nation, including Nick Viall.

During the May 11 episode of The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous podcast, Ben dished the details of his bachelor party in Cabo San Lucas, E! News reported.

Ben had childhood, high school and work friends in attendance as well as the following The Bachelorette alums: Nick, Jared Haibon, Dean Unglert, Wells Adams and Blake Horstmann, among others.

"We got two separate houses. We did a boat cruise. We played golf one day. One day we hung by the pool. It was a really special time for me," Ben, 32, reportedly shared on his podcast.

The Season 20 The Bachelor star, who got engaged to Jessica Clarke in March 2020, revealed that he especially enjoyed the boat cruise.

"We were in the ocean, we're swimming around and it had everybody on this beach -- people from, like, 25 years old to 45 years old, I guess," Ben recalled.

"And everybody was, like, climbing the rocks and, like, building sandcastles and just, like, running around tackling each other into the water. I don't know, it was just awesome to see these buddies of mine who I've done that with my whole life doing that as husbands, and fathers and adults."

But fans can rest assured because Ben disclosed he and his friends all received the COVID-19 vaccine before traveling and were tested both before and after the trip.

"It was really great that it worked out because everybody that was able to go was able to get a vaccine ahead of time," Ben shared.

Ben's father, who will serve as the best man in his wedding, however, was unfortunately unable to attend the big bash.

"So, my dad was supposed to go down with me... About a week-and-a-half ago, he had another heart surgery. He was feeling super sick when I was home last for my grandpa's funeral," Ben revealed.
"He ended up going to the doctor, going to the emergency room. They found 95 percent blockage in his arteries. So, he had another heart surgery, and so he wasn't able to go... But he videoed a toast for the dinner to me, and it was just super special."

Jessica also joined Ben on the podcast and confirmed she didn't really set any "rules" for Ben ahead of his bachelor party.

"I actually pulled one of your friends aside, I think without you knowing," Jessica told Ben, "and I said I wanted you to have one night that you couldn't remember."

And the night apparently turned out to include a "booty-shaking contest," according to E! News, which Jessica said Ben had told her about.

Ben and Jessica have planned their wedding for November 2021 after initially pushing back their 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ben has said they hope to start a family within a few years and probably adopt at least one child.

Ben and Jessica purchased their first home together in Denver, CO, where Ben has been living for years, in December 2020.

But Ben clarified the couple -- who has agreed to abstain from sex until marriage to ensure their first encounter will be special -- won't be living together in their new place until after the wedding.

Ever since they began dating in 2018, Ben and Jessica have been making a long-distance relationship work, with Ben being in Denver most of the time and Jessica living in Nashville, TN, as she attends esthetics school.

The couple's relationship began in December 2018 when Ben apparently saw Jess' photo from a hockey game she went to with her father and decided to direct messaged her on Instagram. After chatting on FaceTime, the pair met in person and Ben asked Jess to be his girlfriend.

Jess said her relationship with Ben progressed quickly and became serious fast.

After competing for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart on The Bachelorette's eleventh season, Ben starred on The Bachelor and famously fell in love with both of his Final 2 bachelorettes, Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher.

Ben ultimately dumped runner-up JoJo in favor of winner Lauren, who accepted Ben's marriage proposal during the Season 20 finale that aired in March 2016.

After starring on a Bachelor spinoff called Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform, Ben and Lauren split in May 2017.

Following his breakup with Lauren, Ben announced he was in a new relationship in January 2019, but he waited several more weeks before revealing his girlfriend's identity and going Instagram official with Jess.

Meanwhile, Lauren married country singer Chris Lane in October 2019 and the lovebirds are currently living in Nashville and expecting their first child together.

