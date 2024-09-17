One of the couple's wedding guests, Kristi Eddy, shared a video highlighting events from Ben and Christina's romantic nuptials and wrote on Instagram, "A wedding we all thought only happened in fairytales."
"Married in a church, accessed only by wooden boats, followed by dancing the night away in a castle," Kristi continued.
"Christina and Ben, you created magic, memories, and new friendships that will last a lifetime. Cheers to an experience we'll never forget and finding your forever."
Ben and Christina exchanged vows for the second time in front of family and friends at Lake Bled in Slovenia.
After having their first wedding, Ben wrote on Instagram in November 2023, "Last month, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family I married my best friend and it was the most incredible day of my life."
"Tears and laughs were had," he added, "and I've never felt so present with another person in my life. I'm so grateful to do life with you and thank you for your unwavering love and support."
When Courtney wrote her memoir I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends -- Confessions of a Reality Show Villain Courtney Robertson, she claimed that Ben was critical and unsupportive of her goals afterThe Bachelor.
Courtney claimed she was offered a spot as an "alternate" on Dancing with the Stars in 2012 and Ben disapproved of the idea.
"'They offered it to you?' he asked incredulously," Courtney wrote in her book.
"I noted a tinge of jealousy. I hadn't even thought about this kind of stuff yet and how it would affect our relationship. I was just excited the opportunity was there."
Ben allegedly said, "If you do it, you won't have a fiance."
Courtney recalled of the conversation, "I felt like I'd been punched in the gut."
During their year-long engagement, Courtney also claimed Ben only visited her in Los Angeles three times, and all three times were for paid events or business meetings.
The former The Bachelor star allegedly never even offered to pay Courtney's plane fare when she traveled to see him.
The model previously explained how she felt she had gotten "the raw end of the deal" in her "made-for-TV relationship."