Ben Flajnik appears to have found his happily ever after, more than a decade after his The Bachelor stint.

Ben and Christina Flajnik got married in October 2023 in an intimate ceremony at the Mission San Francisco Solano, and the couple just enjoyed a second larger and more traditional wedding in Slovenia!

One of the couple's wedding guests, Kristi Eddy, shared a video highlighting events from Ben and Christina's romantic nuptials and wrote on Instagram, "A wedding we all thought only happened in fairytales."

"Married in a church, accessed only by wooden boats, followed by dancing the night away in a castle," Kristi continued.

"Christina and Ben, you created magic, memories, and new friendships that will last a lifetime. Cheers to an experience we'll never forget and finding your forever."

Ben and Christina exchanged vows for the second time in front of family and friends at Lake Bled in Slovenia.

After having their first wedding, Ben wrote on Instagram in November 2023, "Last month, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family I married my best friend and it was the most incredible day of my life."

"Tears and laughs were had," he added, "and I've never felt so present with another person in my life. I'm so grateful to do life with you and thank you for your unwavering love and support."

Ben found fame when he competed on The Bachelorette's seventh season starring Ashley Hebert.

After Ben finished as the runner-up on Ashley's season behind her winner J.P. Rosenbaum, he was asked to hand out roses himself and be the franchise's leading man.

On The Bachelor's sixteenth season, Ben proposed marriage to Courtney Robertson and the pair got engaged on the March 2012 finale.

However, Ben and Courtney's engagement didn't last long, and they announced their breakup in October 2012.
Courtney began dating former pro racing driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. only days after she called off her engagement from Ben. Arie eventually became The Bachelor star for Season 22.

When Courtney wrote her memoir I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends -- Confessions of a Reality Show Villain Courtney Robertson, she claimed that Ben was critical and unsupportive of her goals after The Bachelor.

Courtney claimed she was offered a spot as an "alternate" on Dancing with the Stars in 2012 and Ben disapproved of the idea.

"'They offered it to you?' he asked incredulously," Courtney wrote in her book.

"I noted a tinge of jealousy. I hadn't even thought about this kind of stuff yet and how it would affect our relationship. I was just excited the opportunity was there."

Ben allegedly said, "If you do it, you won't have a fiance."

Courtney recalled of the conversation, "I felt like I'd been punched in the gut."

During their year-long engagement, Courtney also claimed Ben only visited her in Los Angeles three times, and all three times were for paid events or business meetings.

The former The Bachelor star allegedly never even offered to pay Courtney's plane fare when she traveled to see him.

The model previously explained how she felt she had gotten "the raw end of the deal" in her "made-for-TV relationship."

Courtney later met Humberto Preciado, who "felt like home" to The Bachelor alum and gave her hope in the dating department again. 

Courtney and Humberto announced they were engaged and pregnant with their first child in December 2019, and they got married in 2020.

Courtney welcomed Baby No. 3 with the Arizona-based attorney this past spring. She and Humberto named their third baby Gabriel Ricardo after his April 28 arrival.

Ben had told E! News in January 2022 that he and Courtney were "totally fine" and had "made amends a number of years ago."

Ben added, "We didn't speak for a while, but my sister still chats with her."

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

