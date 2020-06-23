"He's. HERE. Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz," Bekah captioned Instagram photos of the newborn and her sweet family, including a couple personal photos of Bekah giving birth in an inflated bath tub.
"No name yet; suggestions welcome. Birth story coming soon."
Bekah, 25, gushed on Father's Day, "I don't know how I got so lucky. Gray â€” there's quite literally no one I'd rather raise babies with."
As of Monday, Bekah had yet to choose a name for her newborn baby.
"You guys, this beautiful little man still doesn't have a name! We just can't decide! Oh my, but he is so sweet," Bekah said on her Instagram Stories.
"It's not even that we're looking for the perfect name or anything like that, it's just we haven't found anything that really clicks and that we feel fits his personality."
Bekah added that names like Ezra, Oliver, Mateo, and Sebastian are on the "Top 30 boy names for 2020" and she doesn't want her son to share the same name with five other kids in his class once he attends school.
Bekah announced on Thanksgiving 2019 she and Grayston, 31, were expecting their second child together by posting a photo on Instagram of the couple holding up a sonogram image while Bekah balanced their first born, daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, on her hip.
"Thankful," Bekah captioned the picture, which also caught the expectant parents smiling big.
Bekah admitted at the time she was "shocked" to discover she was pregnant again so quickly after delivering Ruth on February 2, 2019.
"My body was almost convulsing [when I saw the positive pregnancy test]," Bekah previously told Us Weekly. "I was shaking so hard. I was in utter shock and disbelief."
In July 2018, Bekah revealed she decided against appearing on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season because she had met a man, Grayston -- who owns the rock-climbing gym where she climbs -- in February of that year.
Bekah then shocked the world by revealing in September 2018 she was already 20 weeks pregnant with Baby No. 1 and the pregnancy was unplanned.
Bekah revealed to PureWow at the time she had learned she was expecting a baby with Grayston only three months into their romantic relationship, but the couple is clearly still going strong.
Bekah made it to Week 7 of The Bachelor competition in 2017. Although she had incredible chemistry with Arie, the 38-year-old real estate agent and pro racing driver appeared concerned when she told him about her age.