Bekah Martinez has named her newborn son Franklin James.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old former "The Bachelor" bachelorette shared the name Wednesday on Instagram after giving birth to her baby boy June 19.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Martinez posted a photo of her son sleeping while wearing a sticker reading "Hello My Name is FRANKLIN JAMES."

"Only took us 5 days, but this baby's got a name," she captioned the post. "Welcome to the world, Frankie J!"

Franklin is Martinez's son with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard. The couple also have a 16-month-old daughter, Ruth.

Martinez announced her baby boy's birth Saturday on Instagram.

"He's. HERE. Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz," she wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Martinez said Monday on Instagram Stories that she hadn't yet chosen a name.

"This beautiful little man still doesn't have. name," she wrote.

"We just can't decide. Oh, my, but he is sweet. It's not even like we're looking for the perfect name or anything like that, but we haven't found anything that clicks or fits his personality."

Martinez and Leonard started dating in early 2018.

Martinez appeared in Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s season of "The Bachelor," which aired in 2018.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)



Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group