On Monday, Becca posted more pictures from her engagement, including a sweet pic of her kissing her new fiance and the couple laughing with their kids.
"I CAN FINALLY STOP CALLING THIS MAN MY BOYFRIEND!!!!! I'll tell y'all how he proposed soon, so stay tuned. Also SO in love with my ring, it's more beautiful than I could have ever imagined," Bekah wrote, before plugging Brilliant Earth, where Grayston bought her diamond.
One of Bekah's followers asked The Bachelor alum to dish her story and provide a "more detailed explanation" of why she had rejected Grayston and turned down her chance of being engaged several years ago.
"My boyfriend and I got pregnant only three months into dating in 2018. So, we barely knew each other. The whole pregnancy was really difficult and really not fun. We were both really pissed at each other for a number of reasons," Bekah explained in a subsequent TikTok video.
"Our daughter Ruth was born February 2, 2019. And immediately when she was born, so much of our stress and anxiety and resentment that had been happening throughout the pregnancy kind of faded away. And I felt like, 'This is the first time where we really got a chance to fall in love with each other.'"
Bekah said Grayston proposed marriage to her "only two weeks later, the day after Valentine's Day."
"And I was like, 'This is so sweet but now is just not the time. I'm still super hormonal. I'm in the thick of postpartum,'" she admitted. "And also, like, our relationship still wasn't in the best place. We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through."
Bekah confirmed, "I also didn't want our engagement and our marriage to be just because we had a baby."
On the contrary, Bekah wanted those major life milestones to be "special" and a "commitment" they both truly wanted to make to each other -- just between the two of them and "not having anything to with our kids."
"So now, you know, we have two kids together. We sorted through a lot in couple's therapy and now I feel ready to say yes! So, we'll see what happens. I do foresee a proposal sometime in the near future," she said.
Bekah and Grayston are parents of Ruth Ray De La Luz, 3, and Franklin James, 2.
In a third TikTok post in June, Bekah claimed Grayston was "okay" with her decision to decline his first marriage proposal at the time.
As far as what her future holds, Bekah teased she probably won't be a traditional wife.
"We've talked before about, like, I want to get married, but like, 'I don't know if I want to have sex with you for the rest of my life,'" Bekah said on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast" last year, according to People.
"And so we've talked about that maybe one day we'd have an open relationship."
Bekah added how Grayston was "possibly open" to the atypical arrangement.
"He's not that jealous," Bekah insisted, adding how they'd always remain united, no matter what. "We have two kids together and we live together and love each other."
In July 2018, Bekah revealed she decided against appearing on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season because she had met a man, Grayston -- who owns the rock-climbing gym where she climbs -- in February of that year.
Given Bekah gave birth to Ruth in early February 2019, she was "shocked" to discover she was expecting again later that year.
Bekah announced on Thanksgiving 2019 that she was expecting her second child by posting a photo on Instagram in which she and Grayston were holding up a sonogram image while Bekah balanced Ruth on her hip.
Bekah and Grayston then welcomed a son into the world in June 2020.
"He's. HERE. Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz," Bekah captioned Instagram photos of the newborn and her sweet family at the time, including a couple personal photos of Bekah giving birth in an inflated bath tub.
"No name yet; suggestions welcome. Birth story coming soon."
Bekah waited another week to announce her son's name, Franklin.
Bekah made it to Week 7 of The Bachelor competition in 2017. Although she had incredible chemistry with Arie on Season 22, the real estate agent and former pro racing driver appeared concerned when she told him about her age.