The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and her partner Hayley Kiyoko have announced their engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hayley took to Instagram on Thursday, July 10 and posted beautiful photos of the couple's engagement in Mallorca.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Hayley captioned a carousel of photos of her oceanside marriage proposal, "My dream girl said yes to forever..."

In the photos, Hayley got down on one knee on a big rock next to the water, and Becca appeared shocked and ecstatic about the sweet gesture.

Pictures also captured Becca showing off her engagement ring and celebrating with her love in the crystal blue water.

Becca reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and said, "Easiest yes I've ever said."

Congratulatory messages poured in from Bachelor Nation.

Becca's best friend JoJo Fletcher wrote, "My girls! I love yall so much and cannot wait to see this beautiful next chapter unfold for the two of you!!"

Amanda Stanton gushed, "This makes me so happy! Congratulations you two."

Ashley Iaconetti commented, "AAAAAWWHHHHHHHHHHYH congratulations! I knew this was the next wedding! Love you both."

And Caelynn Miller-Keyes, now known as Caelynn Bell, wrote, "WHAT!! Omg congratulations!!!! I'm so excited for you two!!! I love you both so much!!!"

Becca had confirmed her relationship with Hayley in May 2022 after dating for four years by writing "3rd time's a charm" on social media. Becca definitely considered it a "launch" of their romance.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

At the time, Becca expressed how she was relieved and proud to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Becca also revealed on her "Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad" podcast in 2022 that she wasn't attracted to women before she had begun dating the singer.

But both of Becca's sisters are lesbians, with Becca noting her siblings have "never had that attraction to men" and are "very confident" in who they are.

"This isn't something, like, I personally navigated my whole life. When I look back at things, like -- I loved Kate Winslet and [Leonardo DiCaprio] in Titanic and I loved Joey and Pacey in Dawson's Creek, you know?... When I met Hayley, that was the first time I had that specifically for a woman," Becca shared.

Hayley commented on the post, "The best four years ever. I love you Becca."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

On her podcast, Becca admitted she was the first one who had made a move on Hayley by kissing her at one of her album-release parties.

"And she still says to this day, 'I never would have made the first move, like, there's just no way,'" Becca said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Following their first kiss, Becca said she and Hayley dated long distance for a year while Hayley was on tour for her music career.

Despite being apart, Becca said they "fell in love so fast." Becca also made an effort to fly out to many of Hayley's tour locations.

"I mean, from the day we met, we talked every single day nonstop. Like there was never like, a 'Oh, what is [this?]'... We knew, and it was fast," Becca revealed.

The first person who found out about the couple's relationship -- outside of Becca's family and friends -- was superstar Taylor Swift.

"Because I flew out for Hayley [when she] went on stage with her in Boston, and after the show, I got to meet Taylor in her dressing room," Becca said.

"When I was thinking about it, I was, like, 'I think that was the first person who knew other than my friends and family'... It felt like talking to a friend."

Becca went Instagram official with Hayley only hours after Becca had kissed Hayley onstage in front of an audience at a party held in West Hollywood, CA, according to Us Weekly.

At that time, Becca had played Hayley's romantic interest in her "For the Girls" music video, which was a spoof of The Bachelor.

"So I was prepared for anything and everything, but I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that we got," Becca said on the podcast.

Becca got emotional as she spoke and continued, "Hayley has really made me feel brave, and she was always like, 'People love you and they want to see you happy.'"

Becca insisted she never intended to keep her romance with Hayley a "secret." Instead, Becca just wanted a "private" romance kept off of social media.

"We were very much ourselves. We held hands in public. We kiss. If I met someone... I introduce her [as] my girlfriend, Hayley. I never was like, 'This is my friend or my best friend,'" Becca clarified.

"I really made an effort to make sure that there was that distinction between private and secret."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

However, Becca had introduced Hayley as "my girlfriend" at Ben Higgins' November 2021 wedding to Jessica Clark as well as JoJo's wedding to Jordan Rodgers in May 2022.

"Everyone was so warm and kind to her that I knew, like, even people I'm not like super close with, they would still be supportive," Becca noted.

Rumors that Becca and Hayley were dating had circulated online for years before Becca publicly came out.

Becca and Hayley, for example, were photographed together at NYLON's Annual Young Hollywood party in May 2018, People reported, and that same year, Becca confirmed she was off the market.

Becca then revealed on her podcast in 2019 that she was "in love" with someone.

But Becca explained to Us that she was happy keeping the relationship private for a while, since she had dated so publicly on back-to-back seasons of The Bachelor.

Becca had teased in February 2020 on her podcast that she was "95 percent" sure she'd marry her partner.

Prior to getting romantically involved with Hayley, Becca competed on Season 19 of The Bachelor starring Chris Soules, which aired in 2015, and finished as the runner-up.

Becca, a self-declared virgin at the time, then attempted to win Ben's heart on The Bachelor's 20th season and finished in the Top 5 in 2016.

Becca began dating The Bachelorette 9 and Bachelor in Paradise 1 alum Robert Graham in December 2016.

But Becca and Robert broke up in May 2017, with Becca later revealing she had been working and traveling too much to be in a committed relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT
"[The breakup] was more of me just wanting to take this time for myself and focus on me and what I'm doing," she said in September 2017.

"It wasn't like one of us cheated or there was this bitterness. I still care a lot about him and there's no hard feelings."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 20
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 20 NEWS