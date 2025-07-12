But both of Becca's sisters are lesbians, with Becca noting her siblings have "never had that attraction to men" and are "very confident" in who they are.
"This isn't something, like, I personally navigated my whole life. When I look back at things, like -- I loved Kate Winslet and [Leonardo DiCaprio] in Titanic and I loved Joey and Pacey in Dawson's Creek, you know?... When I met Hayley, that was the first time I had that specifically for a woman," Becca shared.
Hayley commented on the post, "The best four years ever. I love you Becca."
On her podcast, Becca admitted she was the first one who had made a move on Hayley by kissing her at one of her album-release parties.
"And she still says to this day, 'I never would have made the first move, like, there's just no way,'" Becca said.
Following their first kiss, Becca said she and Hayley dated long distance for a year while Hayley was on tour for her music career.
Despite being apart, Becca said they "fell in love so fast." Becca also made an effort to fly out to many of Hayley's tour locations.
"I mean, from the day we met, we talked every single day nonstop. Like there was never like, a 'Oh, what is [this?]'... We knew, and it was fast," Becca revealed.
The first person who found out about the couple's relationship -- outside of Becca's family and friends -- was superstar Taylor Swift.
"Because I flew out for Hayley [when she] went on stage with her in Boston, and after the show, I got to meet Taylor in her dressing room," Becca said.
"When I was thinking about it, I was, like, 'I think that was the first person who knew other than my friends and family'... It felt like talking to a friend."
Becca went Instagram official with Hayley only hours after Becca had kissed Hayley onstage in front of an audience at a party held in West Hollywood, CA, according to Us Weekly.
At that time, Becca had played Hayley's romantic interest in her "For the Girls" music video, which was a spoof of The Bachelor.
"So I was prepared for anything and everything, but I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that we got," Becca said on the podcast.
Becca got emotional as she spoke and continued, "Hayley has really made me feel brave, and she was always like, 'People love you and they want to see you happy.'"
Becca insisted she never intended to keep her romance with Hayley a "secret." Instead, Becca just wanted a "private" romance kept off of social media.
"We were very much ourselves. We held hands in public. We kiss. If I met someone... I introduce her [as] my girlfriend, Hayley. I never was like, 'This is my friend or my best friend,'" Becca clarified.
"I really made an effort to make sure that there was that distinction between private and secret."