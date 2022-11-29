"Hello [world] -- meet Penelope 'Penny' Lyn Spivey Hunsberger," Ashley captioned a slideshow of photos with her newborn girl at the hospital.
Penny was born weighing seven pounds and four ounces, and she measured 19.5 inches long.
"She really did not want to come out of Chateau Spivey but was kicked out of her residence at 9:11PM via C-section," Ashley continued in her post. "Mom lost some blood and scared everyone but she had the best doctors ever so everyone is ok."
Ashley continued of her daughter, "She has super light brown hair and blue eyes so [Steve]'s dreams came true and I've pretty much just cried nonstop ever since they showed me her."
But Ashley said she "didn't get to hold" her baby right away because she was "in recovery" for a while.
"We are all so in love with our very alert baby and I know [my late son] CJ was watching over us for every step along the way," Ashley shared.
The North Carolina native suffered a miscarriage with a boy she named CJ in November 2020.
She also lost a pregnancy back in May 2019, when Ashley revealed on Instagram she and her husband were totally ready to start a family.
"Thank you so much to everyone who has been so good to us over this journey -- despite everything, we feel like the luckiest parents in the world," Ashley concluded in her Instagram post.
On Sunday, Ashley revealed on Instagram Stories that her new baby has the same hair, nose and mouth that CJ had.
"I will never show a full on pic of CJ though bc of something horrible that was said about him on Twitter to Steve. Steve had a profile pic with CJ up where you couldn't really see his face and someone called him Quasimodo," Ashley wrote to her followers.
"Steve told me about it and I legitimately screamed, cried and threw a plate against our floor that shattered. This was like two days after we got home from the hospital. I honestly did not think I would get back on social media after that... People can be so cruel on social media and there are some things my heart cannot tolerate."
"Plot twist," Ashley captioned a photo of her ultrasound at the time.
"As y'all all know, I just went through the IVF process and we had decided to freeze the embryos to give my body a little more time to rest. We planned on transferring in May but I should have known, as with many parts of my life -- if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans."
Ashley admitted she was "scared" and "nervous" at the time, but also "overjoyed."
"I'd be lying if I said that I'm not constantly thinking of CJ, but I have to think that he had a little part in this," she noted.
On CJ's February 2021 due date, Ashley wrote a heartfelt tribute to the son she had lost.
"Instead of bringing our boy home today, we brought him home early in December in this beautiful urn," Ashley captioned a photo of a gold urn, a block reading "CJ," and a boy's T-shirt with a dog on it.
"Every morning I hold him close to me and wish that things were different. That my heart wasn't broken into a million pieces. That I just would have made it to the hospital a little sooner... Rest easy, sweet CJ. We will miss you forever."
Ashley found fame on The Bachelor in 2011 when Brad had received a second shot at finding love on television.
Dubbed a 26-year-old nanny from New York, NY, at the time she vied for Brad's heart, Ashley received Brad's coveted First Impression Rose but was eventually eliminated during a two-on-one date against her best friend in the house, Ashley Hebert.
Ashley went on to meet Steve, the coaching assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals, in a New York City bar shortly after her The Bachelor appearance and the couple got engaged in December 2014.
Ashley and Steve tied the knot on Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina in May 2016.