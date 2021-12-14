"It's a baby boy. We are so excited," he said, adding that he and Ashley had "a family night" with their dog Lois once they discovered the big news at a doctor's office by the ocean in Rhode Island.
Jared also revealed at the time he and Ashley already have a name for their son picked out, a name which is used in a couple of their favorite films.
"We always thought it was going to be a boy, even before I was pregnant," Ashley said during another Amazon Live session. "When I was pregnant and getting so sick, everyone was like, 'You are definitely having a girl."
Ashley admitted she "did want a girl" when she got pregnant and it "took a little bit" of time for her to come around to the idea of having a son since there are so many women in her family.
"I've always wanted to do the boyband and princess thing with my daughter," Ashley confessed.
"You can just make [our son] a boybander!" Jared sweetly assured his wife. "We need to start playing Backstreet Boys... [We're going to] play a constant rotation of New Kids on The Block, Rob Thomas, [and] Backstreet Boys."
And Jared said he's "super excited" to share Star Wars, comic books and sports with his son.
On the show, they sparked an on-again, off-again confusing romance that simmered into a friendship in which Ashley largely pined for Jared as he dated other women during the show's second and third seasons.
Jared admittedly realized his feelings for Ashley and wanted what he couldn't have when she sparked up a romance with Canadian firefighter Kevin Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games.
Jared eventually won Ashley over and the couple confirmed they were dating in May 2018.