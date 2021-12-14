The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti has celebrated her baby shower as she's expecting her first child with husband and The Bachelorette alum Jared Haibon.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ashley's baby boy on the way was honored at Bottino, an Italian restaurant in New York City, on Sunday, Us Weekly reported.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Among Ashley's guests was fellow The Bachelor alum Carly Waddell, who gifted Ashley with two onesies, one of which had the Jonas Brothers band on it and the other which read, "I'm in a boy band."

"It's gonna have to be among the first outfits he wears," Ashley, 33, gushed on Instagram, captioning a photo with Carly.

"It was sooo good seeing her and many of my other girlfriends yesterday at my baby shower. It was definitely an OMG-I'm-actually-having-a-baby moment."

Ashley also received baby Uggs, a hand-made quilt, an infant lounger, camo sweatpants, a Burberry onesie, and a onesie that says "Future Bachelor" on it.

"Kid's gonna have swag in this outfit!" Ashley wrote on her Instagram Stories of the camo pants and jacket.

Ashley looked beautiful and happy in a teal maxi dress for the event, which featured blue and white hydrangeas, and she posed for photos with her sister Lauren Iaconetti.

Guests also apparently played a game in which they had to guess the size of Ashley's baby bump by using measuring tape. Ashley called it her "favorite of the games" that day.

After about seven months of trying to conceive and Jared undergoing sperm analysis, the couple revealed during an Amazon Live session in July that they're expecting their first child and the baby is due on February 10, 2022.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

The pair then announced in August that Ashley is pregnant with a baby boy.

"We are having a boy!" Jared, 32, shouted. "Yay!"

"It's a baby boy. We are so excited," he said, adding that he and Ashley had "a family night" with their dog Lois once they discovered the big news at a doctor's office by the ocean in Rhode Island.

Jared also revealed at the time he and Ashley already have a name for their son picked out, a name which is used in a couple of their favorite films.

"We always thought it was going to be a boy, even before I was pregnant," Ashley said during another Amazon Live session. "When I was pregnant and getting so sick, everyone was like, 'You are definitely having a girl."

Ashley admitted she "did want a girl" when she got pregnant and it "took a little bit" of time for her to come around to the idea of having a son since there are so many women in her family.

"I've always wanted to do the boyband and princess thing with my daughter," Ashley confessed.

"You can just make [our son] a boybander!" Jared sweetly assured his wife. "We need to start playing Backstreet Boys... [We're going to] play a constant rotation of New Kids on The Block, Rob Thomas, [and] Backstreet Boys."

And Jared said he's "super excited" to share Star Wars, comic books and sports with his son.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"I've always dreamed of coaching my son's little league team, so I hope he likes playing baseball," Jared gushed.

"I guess we'll find out. And I really hope he becomes the next kicker for the New England Patriots. There's a much more realistic chance of him getting into college [for that]."

Ashley and Jared got married on August 11, 2019 at United Congregational Church Newport, RI, followed by a reception at Rosecliff, an oceanfront Gilded Age mansion in the seaside city.

Ashley has said in the past she really wants to have a daughter at some point and would be happy to have up to three children.

Ashley and Jared met in 2015 on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

On the show, they sparked an on-again, off-again confusing romance that simmered into a friendship in which Ashley largely pined for Jared as he dated other women during the show's second and third seasons.

Jared admittedly realized his feelings for Ashley and wanted what he couldn't have when she sparked up a romance with Canadian firefighter Kevin Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games.

Jared eventually won Ashley over and the couple confirmed they were dating in May 2018.

Jared then proposed marriage to Ashley and they got engaged the following month in Mexico while the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise was filming.

Prior to their appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, Ashley competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season and Jared found fame on Kaitlyn Bristowe's edition of The Bachelorette for Season 11.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

ADVERTISEMENT



About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 3
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 3 NEWS