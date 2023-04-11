'The Bachelor' alum Amanda Stanton scolds fans for asking if she's pregnant
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/11/2023
The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton has scolded fans for repeatedly asking if she's pregnant or wants to get pregnant with husband Michael Fogel's baby.
"One thing I didn't expect after getting married is that people will immediately start asking you every day if you're pregnant, tell you look pregnant etc," Amanda, 33, wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, April 10.
The Bachelor 20 alum, who married Michael in September 2022, continued in her post, "Every time I post a photo these days, at least a couple people ask [if I'm expecting Baby No. 3]. And after I said, 'No I'm not,' someone literally just told me I should 'take a test to make sure!'"
"People can't really be acting this way in 2023," Amanda added. "STOP ASKING PEOPLE IF THEY'RE PREGNANT."
Amanda, who also appeared on multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, already shares two daughters -- Kinsley, 10, and Charlie, 9 -- with her ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.
One week before urging fans to stop asking her if she's expecting, Amanda revealed on April 3 that she and Michael, a real estate entrepreneur, would "love to start trying at some point soon" for another child.
And during a late March Instagram Q&A with her followers, Amanda discussed potentially expanding her family.
When a person asked if Amanda wants more babies, Amanda replied, 'Yes! I'm not going to lie, though. I'm so nervous," according to BachelorNation.com.
"I thought we would have started trying by now, but maybe a few more months?!" she added.
Amanda, however, elaborated how it's difficult to truly prepare for having a baby.
"But then I keep thinking, 'Will we ever feel 100 percent ready for another baby?!' Whenever it happens, I'll be so so excited, whether we're ready or not," Amanda said.
Amanda also reportedly shared that if she and Michael do try for another baby, she hopes to have a little boy "that is exactly like Michael."
Amanda decided to search for The One on television again by participating in Bachelor in Paradise's fourth edition the next summer, when former The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher's runner-up Robby Hayes pursued her.
"Robby was somebody who was doing all these sweet things for me and saying that he wants a family and a future, and then we get off the show and all he wanted to do is party and not call me," Amanda told People at the finale taping.
Amanda subsequently got romantically involved -- off-camera -- with Tillow co-founder Bobby Jacobs and the couple went Instagram official in May 2018.
Bobby, however, appeared to break Amanda's heart just about one year later.
After a series of heartbreak and men letting her down, Amanda told Us Weekly in April 2020 that dating and getting married again weren't high on her list of "priorities" considering she had "so many other things to worry about" in her life.
But Amanda proceeded to date attorney Oren Agman in 2020 before finally getting involved with Michael in early 2021.
Amanda made her romance with Michael Instagram official during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in February 2021, Us reported.
"It's still new, so they're taking things slow and just enjoying their time together," a source told the magazine at the time. "He has met her daughters, of course, since they're with her half the time."
Amanda apparently fell hard and fast for Michael, because in August 2021, she said that she was hoping her man would pop the question soon.
When an Instagram user asked last summer when she wanted to get engaged, Amanda reportedly replied, "If we're being honest, yesterday."