Monday night's episode ofThe Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! recapped Season 1 of The Bachelor, which featured Alex Michel giving Amanda his final rose, as well as the first season of The Bachelorette starring Alex's runner-up Trista Rehn.
Not long before The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! episode aired, Amanda took to Instagram to express how she was feeling about having to relive falling in love with Alex when their relationship didn't work out after the show.
"Apprehension is what I first felt when notified season one would air of The Bachelor. What 23 year old should be followed around with a camera?" Amanda captioned a collage of photos from Alex's season in addition to one picture showing off her new fiance, an advertising executive named Chris Evans.
"I hope viewers can appreciate that 18 years ago, there was not another show or 'characters' to model after. I hope viewers understand people make mistakes and there is power in editing."
Amanda, who is now a mother to 10-year-old daughter Chloe from a previous marriage that ended in divorce a few years ago, continued, "This amazing group of women took a chance on an opportunity (and abundant alcohol- at least then) not even convinced it would air."
Amanda then slammed the progression of the ABC franchise, writing, "Although I do not continue to watch this national sensation, the originals, in my opinion, were the first and last 'real' seasons."
Although Alex chose Amanda at the end of The Bachelor's first season, which aired in 2002, he did not propose marriage.
Amanda revealed on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! that she and Alex dated for a little over a year, mainly long distance, and they just couldn't get settled into a life together while navigating newfound fame and being in the public eye.
"That relationship ended and I remain thankful for many fun memories and experiences. Today, I am so blessed and I have everything I ever dreamed of," Amanda wrote in her Instagram post.
"Enjoy the early 2000's unsponsored fashion, before social media Instagram fame, my love of a cookie and catchy mood music."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Amanda concluded her message to fans with the following hashtags, "#thebachelorgoat #thebachelor #bachelornation #abcthebachelor #bebe #forever21 #anthropologie #bananarepublic #jcrew #cookiemonster #dollyparton @bachelorabc @bachelornation @thebachelorabctv."
On The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! episode, Amanda discussed what led to the demise of her romance with Alex after the show and also revealed she hasn't spoken to Alex in six years, although their relationship had ended on amicable terms.
But Amanda is apparently disappointed with The Bachelor editing because the show left out an appearance from Chris.
"Hey @abc and @bachelorabc here's my amazing fiance you edited out," Amanda captioned a photo with Chris and two other people on Monday night after the special aired.
"Thankful for match.com...if National tv doesn't work...don't give up. #thebachelorgoat #abc #thebachelor #bachelornation #match #match.com."
Back in January 2003, reports swirled Alex had written and phoned hisThe Bachelor runner-up Trista for months after his season ended. Upon learning of the secret relationship, Amanda allegedly dumped Alex.
In an interview with TV Guide, Trista claimed Alex came down with a bad case of buyer's remorse almost immediately after choosing Amanda.
ADVERTISEMENT
Trista said Alex told her in May 2002 he had "made a mistake" and repeatedly reached out to her while he was living with Amanda in Los Angeles, CA.
"He'll probably deny that he said [that he'd made a mistake], but that's the reason I continued to correspond [with him]," Trista said at the time. "Going by what he told me, I didn't see anything wrong" with writing to him.
Trista insisted she broke off the correspondence with Alex because her family and friends didn't like him and a public appearance by Alex and Amanda at the May 2002 Kentucky Derby added to her doubts, even though she "really wanted to be with Alex" at the time.
Trista went on to star as the very first Bachelorette, and she is now happily married to her The Bachelorette winner Ryan Sutter.