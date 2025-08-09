The Bachelor alum Aly Jacobs is now a married woman.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aly, who competed on Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season, married her longtime partner Joshua Harrell in Texas.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Aly announced the big news via Instagram on August 3, writing, "I like your last name... & now it's mine."

Aly shared a video of her groom and herself posing for wedding photos and kissing in a park.

Aly looked beautiful in a white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and beaded embellishments while her groom sported a black tuxedo and bow tie.

After the wedding, Aly revealed on Monday, August 4 that she and her husband were ready for their honeymoon.

Aly posted a selfie with Joshua on Instagram and captioned it, "Off to Atlanta for a night to pack our bags and officially be on our way to our honeymoon."

Aly and Joshua got engaged in August 2024.

When the couple announced their engagement last year, Aly wrote on social media, "From first dates to forever, the easiest yesï¸."

One month later, Aly and Joshua had beautiful professional photos taken at Watsons Bay in New South Wales, Australia.

Aly appeared to debut her relationship with Joshua in June 2023. She wrote, "Keeping this one to myself" for her hard launch.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

When Aly competed on The Bachelor's 27th season, she said she was totally blindsided by her elimination.

Zach had denied Aly a rose in Tallinn, Estonia during the sixth Rose Ceremony of the season.

"I definitely did not see it coming," Aly told Us Weekly at The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.

Zach apparently gave Aly no indication that he was going to break up with her. If anything, he had given her validation during the cocktail party in Estonia that their romance was headed in the right direction.

"I felt like with a lot of the ladies, he did have moments where he gave them that, I don't know, chat that he wasn't there or he was trying to let them know that something felt off and we just never had that conversation," the healthcare strategist from Atlanta explained.

"I always felt confirmed and validated with him. And so it was a little bit of a shocker, but I don't know."

Aly called her ouster "painful" and elaborated, "I think everyone got to see from the moment we went on a one-on-one that we really did have a great friendship and he was wanting a friendship in the person that he met, he reiterated that multiple times -- he wants a best friend."

"I felt like we got to that point," Aly noted. "It was unfortunate he couldn't get past kind of the friendly vibes into something more romantic. And so it was painful, but I understood."

ADVERTISEMENT
In her final words on The Bachelor's 27th season, Aly expressed how she was feeling "a lot of emotions" after saying goodbye to Zach.

"I just thought that he was incredible and he had the qualities to be my person," she lamented to the cameras.

"You put so much on the line and you open up to someone and they're not your person. You're hurt by the hope that something can work out and you could get your happily-ever-after. It just doesn't feel good. I don't like this."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

But Zach is now happily married to his The Bachelor 27 winner, Kaity Biggar.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 27
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 27 NEWS