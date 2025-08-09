Zach had denied Aly a rose in Tallinn, Estonia during the sixth Rose Ceremony of the season.
"I definitely did not see it coming," Aly told Us Weekly at The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.
Zach apparently gave Aly no indication that he was going to break up with her. If anything, he had given her validation during the cocktail party in Estonia that their romance was headed in the right direction.
"I felt like with a lot of the ladies, he did have moments where he gave them that, I don't know, chat that he wasn't there or he was trying to let them know that something felt off and we just never had that conversation," the healthcare strategist from Atlanta explained.
"I always felt confirmed and validated with him. And so it was a little bit of a shocker, but I don't know."
Aly called her ouster "painful" and elaborated, "I think everyone got to see from the moment we went on a one-on-one that we really did have a great friendship and he was wanting a friendship in the person that he met, he reiterated that multiple times -- he wants a best friend."
"I felt like we got to that point," Aly noted. "It was unfortunate he couldn't get past kind of the friendly vibes into something more romantic. And so it was painful, but I understood."
In her final words on The Bachelor's 27th season, Aly expressed how she was feeling "a lot of emotions" after saying goodbye to Zach.
"I just thought that he was incredible and he had the qualities to be my person," she lamented to the cameras.
"You put so much on the line and you open up to someone and they're not your person. You're hurt by the hope that something can work out and you could get your happily-ever-after. It just doesn't feel good. I don't like this."