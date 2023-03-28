The Bachelor alum Alexis Waters has revealed she's engaged to boyfriend Tyler Fernandez after more than four years of dating.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler proposed marriage to Alexis on a yacht while they were celebrating Alexis' birthday in Miami, FL.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) 

Season 13 The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay announced her pal's engagement on Saturday, March 25, by sharing a video of Tyler down on one knee via Instagram Stories.

Alexis, who turned 30 on Friday, March 24, was filmed kissing and hugging her new fiance after she accepted an engagement ring.

"Omg @Alexiswaters_ I am so happy for you! I can't handle it!!! Big congrats," Rachel, 37, wrote.

Alexis reposted the video to her own Instagram Stories on Sunday and then added a selfie showing off her large oval diamond ring.

Alexis captioned the picture of herself sporting a captain's hat, "30, engaged & unwell."

She added, "Thank you to everyone for all the love this weekend."

Tyler apparently stalled when it came to popping the question because Alexis' mom briefly left the scene to grab a drink.

However, both Alexis' mother and father were able to witness the proposal on the boat, and footage was captured of the former bachelorette hugging her father and celebrating the exciting moment with them. 

Alexis was a 23-year-old aspiring dolphin trainer from Seacaucus, NJ, when she competed on Nick Viall's The Bachelor season in 2017.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The brunette beauty memorably stepped out of a limo on Night 1 wearing a dolphin costume.

While Alexis made a big first impression, Nick eliminated her at the fifth Rose Ceremony of Season 21. Alexis was sent packing along with five other bachelorettes in the same shocking episode.

Alexis then appeared on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. She was sent home during the August 29, 2017 episode after none of the bachelors offered her a rose in Mexico.

Alexis currently hosts a podcast, Girls Night Out With Alexis Waters, that is available on ITunes and Spotify.

She is also the founder and CEO of Hoop Nation By Alexis, a jewelry company comprised primarily of hoop earrings.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 21
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 21 NEWS