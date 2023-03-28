Season 13 The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay announced her pal's engagement on Saturday, March 25, by sharing a video of Tyler down on one knee via Instagram Stories.
Alexis, who turned 30 on Friday, March 24, was filmed kissing and hugging her new fiance after she accepted an engagement ring.
"Omg @Alexiswaters_ I am so happy for you! I can't handle it!!! Big congrats," Rachel, 37, wrote.
Alexis reposted the video to her own Instagram Stories on Sunday and then added a selfie showing off her large oval diamond ring.
Alexis captioned the picture of herself sporting a captain's hat, "30, engaged & unwell."
She added, "Thank you to everyone for all the love this weekend."
Tyler apparently stalled when it came to popping the question because Alexis' mom briefly left the scene to grab a drink.
However, both Alexis' mother and father were able to witness the proposal on the boat, and footage was captured of the former bachelorette hugging her father and celebrating the exciting moment with them.
Alexis was a 23-year-old aspiring dolphin trainer from Seacaucus, NJ, when she competed on Nick Viall's The Bachelor season in 2017.