"One of my TikTok videos is getting pushed out as an ad, so it's going on people's for you pages that don't follow me and don't know that I'm deaf," Abigail wrote, according to BachelorNation.com.
"In the video, I mispronounced some words (ironically not the brand name which everyone thinks I did lol) and nearly all these comments are making fun of the way I talk, asking if I'm uneducated, stupid, etc."
The Bachelor in Paradise alum continued, "I just wanted to share this interaction because this is why I believe it's so important in educating ourselves and others, especially when it comes to disabilities."
Abigail went on to address "the hateful comments," explaining how she hopes they "come from ignorance" and not from "people being sh-tty for the heck of it."
"I can't believe the Internet is stooping to the point where we make fun how of people speak," Abigail vented in her post, "regardless of if they have a disability or not."
Abigail concluded her fiery message by saying that while she tries to remain positive about being deaf most of the time, this is also the reality of living with a disability that she doesn't share very often with her fans and followers.
Although Abigail must deal with ignorance and negativity, she found her happily ever after withThe Bachelorette 16 alum Noah Erb.
Abigail and Noah began dating on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, which aired in Summer 2021.
Abigail and Noah were smitten with each other on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in Summer 2021, but they broke up before Fantasy Suites because Abigail had struggled to be vulnerable and so Noah lost his confidence that he and Abigail were meant to be together.
But after filming ended, Noah and Abigail reconnected and reconciled, and Bachelor in Paradise's October 2021 finale later revealed how the couple planned to take things "slowly" going forward.
"You never know what you have until it's gone, then you never let it go," Noah wrote via Instagram in October 2021. "World, meet my new GF, turns out we do know how to talk to each other and I think I'll keep her."
Abigail, for her part, simultaneously gushed about being in love with Noah on Instagram.
Abigail -- an Oregon native -- proceeded to announce on Instagram in late March 2022 that she'd be relocating from New York City to the West Coast in order to be close to Noah as well as her family.
"It's definitely been an adjustment," Noah told Us, later adding, "But it's been good. It's been fun."
Abigail and Noah began spending a lot of time together once Noah's nursing contracts were up and he could take a break from traveling for his job.
Looking back on their Bachelor in Paradise breakup, Noah said in 2022 that his brief split from Abigail made their relationship "more real."
"You step away -- no cameras, no production, just you and somebody you like that were in a crazy experience in the real world," Noah explained.
"I think it's good. It makes it more real. You get to say, 'Okay, where am I at in real life with my own thoughts and my own time?' And all that."
Noah dubbed his The Bachelorette stint on Season 16 starring Clare Crawley and then Tayshia Adams in 2020 as well as his journey on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in 2021 "a distant, fond memory."