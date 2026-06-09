In a recent candid video Abigail posted online, she explained how she feels conflicted about when to start trying for a baby.
"I always said that Noah and I, we wanted to be married for a year before we had kids. We really just wanted to enjoy marriage. We really enjoy spending time with just us two," Abigail shared.
Abigail -- who married Noah in October 2024 in Tulsa, where Noah grew up -- acknowledged that she's "almost preparing" herself and "mourning the chapter" that she's in with Noah now, knowing kids will probably change everything.
"I know it's going to be much better, but like, it's just so good right now that I'm just like, ah I just want to soak it all in," Abigail explained.
Abigail went on to share how she feels pulled in opposite directions.
"I was not prepared for how weird this chapter is, because on one hand, you feel really rushed, like you need to make all these big decisions now," Abigail expressed.
"You need to decide, okay, when you want to have kids and make sure you have enough time and get a plan in place."
But then on the flipside, Abigail explained, "It's a weird feeling of, 'Okay, I need to slow down. I need to enjoy this chapter that Noah and I are in because it is the last time that it's going to be just us two.'"
The Bachelor alum therefore noted how she's just trying to be "very present" in her life with Noah.
While Abigail insisted she's "so excited" about becoming a mom at some point and "seeing the world" through her child's eyes, she said she can't help but listen to "polarizing" opinions about having kids.
"[I hear all about] lack of sleep, everything, and I almost psych myself out of it. But I know I need to take the things I see on social media with a grain of salt," Abigail confessed.
"I know everyone has a different experience... but I just wanted to unload that, because I feel when people ask me [about kids], I give a very surface-level answer. And so it feels weirdly good to be like, 'That is the honest answer!'"
Abigail concluded that she thinks about this every single day but is just trying to soak in happy moments with Noah.
"I just feel like my body is in whiplash right now," she confessed.
But The Bachelor alum concluded, "[Noah and I] have hit that point where the itch is so strong. I am so excited for that chapter... But am I weird for not wanting it right now? That's been the last year of my life."
Abigail -- an Oregon native -- announced on Instagram in March 2022 that she'd be relocating from New York City to the West Coast in order to be close to Noah as well as her family.