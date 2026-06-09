The Bachelor alum Abigail Heringer has opened up about her ideal timeline for having children with husband Noah Erb.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abigail and Noah, who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in 2021, live in Tulsa, OK, with their two dogs, Maki and Velvet.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

In a recent candid video Abigail posted online, she explained how she feels conflicted about when to start trying for a baby.

"I always said that Noah and I, we wanted to be married for a year before we had kids. We really just wanted to enjoy marriage. We really enjoy spending time with just us two," Abigail shared.

Abigail -- who married Noah in October 2024 in Tulsa, where Noah grew up -- acknowledged that she's "almost preparing" herself and "mourning the chapter" that she's in with Noah now, knowing kids will probably change everything.

"I know it's going to be much better, but like, it's just so good right now that I'm just like, ah I just want to soak it all in," Abigail explained.

Abigail went on to share how she feels pulled in opposite directions.

"I was not prepared for how weird this chapter is, because on one hand, you feel really rushed, like you need to make all these big decisions now," Abigail expressed.

"You need to decide, okay, when you want to have kids and make sure you have enough time and get a plan in place."

But then on the flipside, Abigail explained, "It's a weird feeling of, 'Okay, I need to slow down. I need to enjoy this chapter that Noah and I are in because it is the last time that it's going to be just us two.'"

The Bachelor alum therefore noted how she's just trying to be "very present" in her life with Noah.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

While Abigail insisted she's "so excited" about becoming a mom at some point and "seeing the world" through her child's eyes, she said she can't help but listen to "polarizing" opinions about having kids. 

"[I hear all about] lack of sleep, everything, and I almost psych myself out of it. But I know I need to take the things I see on social media with a grain of salt," Abigail confessed.

"I know everyone has a different experience... but I just wanted to unload that, because I feel when people ask me [about kids], I give a very surface-level answer. And so it feels weirdly good to be like, 'That is the honest answer!'"

Abigail concluded that she thinks about this every single day but is just trying to soak in happy moments with Noah.

"I just feel like my body is in whiplash right now," she confessed.

But The Bachelor alum concluded, "[Noah and I] have hit that point where the itch is so strong. I am so excited for that chapter... But am I weird for not wanting it right now? That's been the last year of my life."

Abigail -- an Oregon native -- announced on Instagram in March 2022 that she'd be relocating from New York City to the West Coast in order to be close to Noah as well as her family.

Abigail and Noah shared in January 2024 that they bought their first home together in Tulsa, after Abigail had accepted Noah's marriage proposal in August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Once Abigail and Noah tied the knot in late 2024, they told People that they'd like to start a family soon.

Abigail, however, said she needed to brace Noah for the fact they're not going to have a large family. (Noah grew up as one of 11 siblings and even has a twin brother Aaron).

"I say no more than four, five [kids]. We'll see how it goes," Abigail noted at the time, before jokingly adding, "But we're not doing 10!"

Noah was crowned the winner of Bachelor Mansion Takeover on HGTV earlier this year, and he walked away with a grand prize of $100,000.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Prior to meeting Abigail on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Noah competed on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' split season of The Bachelorette in 2020.

For Abigail's part, she had competed on The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 7
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 7 NEWS