BBC One is giving a glimpse of The Apprentice Season 16 contestants.The network shared a video Tuesday that introduces the season's 16 new contestants.In the video, Matt Edmondson meets the candidates, who show off quirky skills, including vibrating their eyes, folding their tongue, and juggling.The contestants also share their more traditional skills."What makes me me is I really love socializing and building relationships with people," Brittany Carter, 25, says.The Season 16 contestants are:Aaron Willis, 38, a flight operations instructorAkeem Bundu-Kamara, 29, a financial firm strategy managerAkshay Thakrar, 28, a digital marketing agency ownerAlex Short, 27, a commercial cleaning company ownerAmy Anzel, 48, a beauty brand ownerBrittany Carter, 25, a hotel front of house managerConor Gilsenan, 28, a sales executiveFrancesca Kennedy Wallbank, 26, a sustainability company ownerHarry Mahmood, 35, a regional operations managerHarpreet Kaur, 30, a dessert parlor ownerKathryn Louise Burn, 29, an online pajama shop ownerNavid Sole, 27, a pharmacistNick Showering, 31, a finance managerShama Amin, 41, a daycare ownerSophie Wilding, 32, a boutique cocktail bar ownerStephanie Affleck, 28, an online children's store ownerSeason 16 will feature returning host Alan Sugar and his aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. The season premieres Thursday on BBC One.