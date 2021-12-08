'The Amazing Race' winners Will Jardell and James Wallington get married and gush about being husbands
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/08/2021
The Amazing Race winners Will Jardell and James Wallington have tied the knot and they apparently couldn't be happier!
Will and James, who got engaged while racing around the world on The Amazing Race's 32nd season, both shared some professional photos from their December 3 wedding in New Orleans, LA, on Monday and gushed about being married.
"My forever," Will captioned a picture. "There are no words to express how full my heart is! No one ever said it would be this overwhelming and wonderful to get married. Especially to @whereswallington. I am complete."
Will added, "I love my HUSBAND! I loved our wedding. I love every single human who came. I am so grateful for everyone who helped make it so incredibly special. #wedding #gaywedding #lgbt #gay #marriage #loveislove #love #nolawedding #nola #amazingrace #willandjames."
And James said he's "still on cloud nine" from the wedding festivities on his own Instagram page.
"The love & support we felt was positively overwhelming. A huge thank you to everyone who celebrated with us. It was a beautiful weekend, and I'm already going through withdrawal. @williamjardell I love you, my HUSBAND," James gushed.
Will first announced the wedding news on Instagram after the couple's big day by posting a video of the couple kissing in their tuxedos.
"WE'RE MARRIED!" Will wrote alongside the video with.
Will and James had to postpone their nuptials three times before finally saying "I do" because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"This moment has been a long time coming and it's such a relief to FINALLY be married and call ourselves husbands," the couple toldUs Weekly in a statement.
"The best part is having everyone we love in the same space to be a part of this special moment. It's going to take some getting used to saying 'my husband'!"
Will and James got married at the New Orleans Athletic Club, and they both wore purple bow ties to honor their experience as "the purple team" on The Amazing Race as well as dark navy blue suits, Us reported.
The pair reportedly exchanged vows with the rings they had used for their The Amazing Race engagement, which were each engraved with "you're my greatest adventure" on the inside shortly before their wedding.
Will and James also customized a special menu for their guests that represented all of the places they've traveled together.
The couple's wedding guests included fellow The Amazing Race Season 32 racers Eswar Dhinakaran, Aparna Dhinakaran, Gary Barnidge, Kaylynn Williams, Haley Williams, Leo Folsom, Alana Folsom, Michelle Newland, Victoria Newland, and Kellie Brinkley, who served as the ceremony's officiant.
More The Amazing Race alums who watched Will and James tie the knot were Season 16 racer Jordan Pious, Season 26 racers Laura Pierson and Bergen Olson, Season 29 racer Brooke Camhi, and fourth-seasonThe Amazing RaceCanada racers Steph LeClair and Kristen McKenzie.
Given Will had finished as the runner-up on America's Next Top Model's 21st season and James competed in the 2013 CW series Capture, more reality TV stars were also in attendance.
America's Next Top Model was represented by former contestants Shei Phan, Kari Michelle and Lenox Tillman, and the former Capture stars who attended the wedding were Chris Wallace, Rebecca Wallington, and Arlynn Memsic.
Will and James met back in 2014 while attending the same events, and they are so pleased with how their wedding turned out seven years later.
"We think it all worked out the way it was always meant to be because the date all our vendors were available was December 3, which after thinking back on it, happened to be the exact date we crossed The Amazing Race finish line in New Orleans and got engaged," the couple told Us.
"We couldn't be happier with how everything turned out and can't thank our vendors enough for being flexible with us over this past year."
In 2022, Will and James will be embarking on their honeymoon -- a nine-day cruise to the Galapagos with a two-day stop in the Amazon of Ecuador!
"We've been itching to travel abroad again," the couple gushed.
And in terms of their future together, Will and James said they're looking forward and "most excited" to "start a family together."
"We've talked about adopting kids ever since we first met and we're even more so looking forward to the process because of how positive the experience was of reconnecting with James' birth mom in 2017," the pair shared with the magazine.
The couple said they're ready for the next chapter, with Will adding, "We've been in this wedding phase for the past three years and finally being able to relax and start a new adventure together is so exciting."
"James is my favorite person to do life with and no matter what's next we are ready to tackle it head on!" Will concluded.
Will and James were crownedThe Amazing Race winners and won the $1 million grand prize when their Season 32 finale aired in December 2020. WIll proposed marriage to James shortly after the couple crossed the finish line.