Sonja Flemming/CBS

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/31/2023



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

has announced its lineup of 13 teams who will be racing around the world on Season 35 this fall.CBS has unveiled the 13 teams who will be competing for $1 million when returns with its milestone 35th season on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:30PM ET/PT., celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, will premiere with a 90-minute episode that immediately follows the debut broadcast of Survivor's 45th season at 8PM ET/PT. Phil Keoghan will reprise his role as host, guiding teams from destination to destination.The 23,800-mile race will start at the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.Once teams reach the first Roadblock, a former Race team will surprise them as judges of the task, which will require one member from each team to traverse a tightrope stretched from one rooftop to another at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles."We start this season of with an international flight to Asia, bringing back the thrill of traveling around the globe to exotic places," show co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri said in a statement.And at one point, teams will touch down in a new country, Slovenia, where they will fly in a gravity defying glider -- 2,000 feet over Lake Bled -- cross-country ski indoors, and climb 1,110 steps to the top of Planica's tallest ski jump.The locations that teams will travel to also include Thailand, India, Germany, Sweden, Ireland and Washington state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of and win the $1 million prize.Season 35 will also feature the return of the Express Pass as well as commercial travel, which temporarily stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.However, the show will no longer include non-elimination legs, and fans will be surprised by a new twist on 's infamous U-Turn.As previously announced, every episode of Season 35 will be 90-minutes long, making 9:30-11PM ET/PT the show's new timeslot on Wednesday nights this fall.producers had originally already filmed a 35rd season of the reality series and mostly edited its episodes by the time CBS decided to lengthen the episodes due to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood, according to Variety.Instead of re-editing the 60-minute episodes to be 90-minutes long, CBS gave producers a greenlight to film a whole new season designed for 90-minute episodes. That season, which just finished filming, will now air as Season 35. (The original 35rd season will now air as Season 36, presumably next year).The cast of Season 35 includes Navy and Marine Corps veterans, stay-at-home moms, and grocery store managers."Our cast is fantastic! Their energy is palpable and their enthusiasm even greater! This season's big, 90-minute episodes allow us to show more of each city we travel to, especially the people and the culture, plus we get to know our contestants on a deeper level and their relationships with each other," Munster and Doganieri share in their statement."You will laugh, you will cry, you will shout at the TV in frustration and also scream with joy, but best of all you will feel the highs and lows on this journey of the human spirit with the majestic backdrop of the world."Below is the list of 13 teams competing on 's upcoming 35th season on CBS -- but click on thelink below to also see photos of all the Racers!Jocelyn and Victor are both 49-year-old grocery store managers from Albuquerque, NM.Liam is a 23-year-old Navy Veteran from Cheyenne, WY, and Yeremi is a 24-year-old Marine Corps Veteran from San Marcos, TX.Malaina is a 45-year-old tax examiner technician, and Andrea is a 44-year-old Director of Credit Management. They are both from Philadelphia, PA.Joe is a 35-year-old Head of Business Development for a commercial real estate tech platform, and Ian is a 40-year-old Sr. Director of New Business for a marketing tech start-up. They are both from New York, NY.Steve is a 54-year-old residential and commercial paint contractor from Petty, TX, and Anna is a 28-year-old speech pathologist, private flight attendant, and influencer from Royse City, TX.Morgan is a 31-year-old from Brooklyn, NY, and Lena is a 29-year-old from Los Angeles, CA. They are both marketing executives.Ashlie is a hospitality account manager, and Todd is a special education teacher. They are both 38-years-old and are from Chino, CA.Robbin and Chelsea, who are childhood best friends, are both 41-year-old stay-at-home moms. Robbin is from Kirkland, WA, and Chelsea is from Shoreline, WA.Greg is a 25-year-old software developer from New York, NY, and John is a 27-year-old product manager from Mountain View, CA.Rob is a 48-year-old teaching assistant and assistant football coach from Riverside, CA, and Corey is a 25-year-old Senior Manager of Client Strategy and Analytics from New York, NY.Joel is a 42-year-old auto claims training specialist from Kuna, ID, and Garrett is a 43-year-old delivery driver from Meridian, ID.Elizabeth is a 52-year-old retired lieutenant, and Iliana is a 27-year-old entrepreneur. They are from Tampa, FL.Alexandra, 34, and Sheridan, 29, are both consultants from Chicago, IL.

BEGIN GALLERY >>

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.