The 23,800-mile race will start at the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.
Once teams reach the first Roadblock, a former Race team will surprise them as judges of the task, which will require one member from each team to traverse a tightrope stretched from one rooftop to another at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
"We start this season of The Amazing Race with an international flight to Asia, bringing back the thrill of traveling around the globe to exotic places," show co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri said in a statement.
And at one point, teams will touch down in a new country, Slovenia, where they will fly in a gravity defying glider -- 2,000 feet over Lake Bled -- cross-country ski indoors, and climb 1,110 steps to the top of Planica's tallest ski jump.
The locations that teams will travel to also include Thailand, India, Germany, Sweden, Ireland and Washington state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of The Amazing Race and win the $1 million prize.
Season 35 will also feature the return of the Express Pass as well as commercial travel, which temporarily stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the show will no longer include non-elimination legs, and fans will be surprised by a new twist on The Amazing Race's infamous U-Turn.
As previously announced, every The Amazing Race episode of Season 35 will be 90-minutes long, making 9:30-11PM ET/PT the show's new timeslot on Wednesday nights this fall.
The Amazing Race producers had originally already filmed a 35rd season of the reality series and mostly edited its episodes by the time CBS decided to lengthen the episodes due to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood, according toVariety.
Instead of re-editing the 60-minute episodes to be 90-minutes long, CBS gave producers a greenlight to film a whole new season designed for 90-minute episodes. That season, which just finished filming, will now air as Season 35. (The original 35rd season will now air as Season 36, presumably next year).
The cast of Season 35 includes Navy and Marine Corps veterans, stay-at-home moms, and grocery store managers.
"Our cast is fantastic! Their energy is palpable and their enthusiasm even greater! This season's big, 90-minute episodes allow us to show more of each city we travel to, especially the people and the culture, plus we get to know our contestants on a deeper level and their relationships with each other," Munster and Doganieri share in their statement.
"You will laugh, you will cry, you will shout at the TV in frustration and also scream with joy, but best of all you will feel the highs and lows on this journey of the human spirit with the majestic backdrop of the world."
Below is the list of 13 teams competing on The Amazing Race's upcoming 35th season on CBS -- but click on the BEGIN GALLERY link below to also see photos of all the Racers!
- "Married Grocery Store Managers" Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary
Jocelyn and Victor are both 49-year-old grocery store managers from Albuquerque, NM.
- "Military Veterans and Brothers" Liam Hykel and Yeremi Hykel
Liam is a 23-year-old Navy Veteran from Cheyenne, WY, and Yeremi is a 24-year-old Marine Corps Veteran from San Marcos, TX.
- "Best Friends" Malaina Hatcher and Andrea Simpson
Malaina is a 45-year-old tax examiner technician, and Andrea is a 44-year-old Director of Credit Management. They are both from Philadelphia, PA.
- "Engaged Couple" Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd
Joe is a 35-year-old Head of Business Development for a commercial real estate tech platform, and Ian is a 40-year-old Sr. Director of New Business for a marketing tech start-up. They are both from New York, NY.
- "Father and Daughter" Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson
Steve is a 54-year-old residential and commercial paint contractor from Petty, TX, and Anna is a 28-year-old speech pathologist, private flight attendant, and influencer from Royse City, TX.
- "Sisters" Morgan Franklin and Lena Franklin
Morgan is a 31-year-old from Brooklyn, NY, and Lena is a 29-year-old from Los Angeles, CA. They are both marketing executives.
- "Married Couple" Ashlie Martin and Todd Martin
Ashlie is a hospitality account manager, and Todd is a special education teacher. They are both 38-years-old and are from Chino, CA.
- "Stay-at-home Moms" Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day
Robbin and Chelsea, who are childhood best friends, are both 41-year-old stay-at-home moms. Robbin is from Kirkland, WA, and Chelsea is from Shoreline, WA.
- "Brothers" Greg Franklin and John Franklin
Greg is a 25-year-old software developer from New York, NY, and John is a 27-year-old product manager from Mountain View, CA.
- "Father and Son" Rob McArthur and Corey McArthur
Rob is a 48-year-old teaching assistant and assistant football coach from Riverside, CA, and Corey is a 25-year-old Senior Manager of Client Strategy and Analytics from New York, NY.
- "Best Friends" Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith
Joel is a 42-year-old auto claims training specialist from Kuna, ID, and Garrett is a 43-year-old delivery driver from Meridian, ID.
- "Mother and Daughter" Elizabeth Rivera and Iliana Rivera
Elizabeth is a 52-year-old retired lieutenant, and Iliana is a 27-year-old entrepreneur. They are from Tampa, FL.
- "Siblings" Alexandra Lichtor and Sheridan Lichtor
Alexandra, 34, and Sheridan, 29, are both consultants from Chicago, IL.