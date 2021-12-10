Following its debut broadcast, The Amazing Race will move to its regular timeslot of Wednesday nights from 9-10PM ET/PT beginning on January 12.
The teams, who each have a pre-existing relationship, include a pair of flight attendants, YouTube sensations, married educators, singing police officers and more.
The Amazing Race, once again hosted by Phil Keoghan, will be celebrating 20 years on the air when the show returns to CBS. Over 600 Racers have traveled more than one million miles to more than 90 countries throughout the show's two-decade run.
Production of The Amazing Race's 33rd season was suspended in late February 2020 as a coronavirus precaution after filming through its third leg, or essentially the season's first three episodes.
Over a year-and-a-half later, The Amazing Race resumed and concluded production in Fall 2021.
The teams began the season from their homes and traveled to London, England -- where they were tasked with finding "The Queen" and "Boris Johnson" having a nosh -- and then Scotland before the sudden suspension of the show's production, which lasted for nearly 20 months.
Phil then said, "The world is waiting for you (again)" at the re-start line of Leg 4 in Switzerland.
When the Race finally resumed, the teams proceeded to run a limited race route through a handful of Mediterranean countries and remote areas or small cities where coronavirus infection rates were low, according to Variety.
The teams searched for clues and completed tasks in France, Greece and Portugal before reaching the finish line in Los Angeles, CA.
"The world is our sound stage on The Amazing Race, and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our [No. 1] priority," The Amazing Race executive Bertram van Munster said in a statement ahead of the new season.
"We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall."
Bertram and fellow The Race executive Elise Doganieri, who are both co-creators and executive producers of the series, revealed they had implemented "new safety features" that will make Season 33 pretty historic.
For instance, The Amazing Race teams and crew flew exclusively by private chartered plane once the Race resumed.
A chartered 757 jet with an The Amazing Race logo on the side flew everyone from Pit Stop to Pit Stop so cast and crew wouldn't have to enter crowded airports, Variety reported.
"The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast," Elise said.
The Amazing Race was one of the first TV programs to shut down production due to the still-ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
However, The Amazing Race aired its 32nd season, which was filmed prior to the pandemic, on CBS last year. Season 32 concluded in December 2020 with Will Jardell and James Wallington, who are now married, winning the $1 million.