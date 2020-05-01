While CBS has yet to announce the new premiere date for The Amazing Race, Season 32 will now likely air this fall as the network will have some fall schedule holes to fill in light of production delays and shutdowns on scripted series due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Deadlinereported.
Instead of airing Season 32 of The Amazing Race this summer, CBS will now air two new reality shows in the Wednesdays at 8PM ET/PT time period: Game On! from executive producers Ben Winston and James Corden as well as Tough as Nails, created and hosted by The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan.
Game On!, hosted by actor Keegan-Michael Key, will debut Wednesday, May 20 at 8PM ET/PT and feature two teams, led by tennis champion Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, competing in physical challenges, trivia and field competitions.
Tough as Nails will feature hard-working Americans putting their endurance, strength and mental toughness to the test through challenges held at real-world job sites. The show is set to premiere Wednesday, July 8 at 9PM ET/PT.
"These are two timely and entertaining series for summer," CBS executive Noriko Kelley said in a statement.
"Game On! is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and Tough As Nails celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition."
When The Amazing Race eventually returns, the Season 32 premiere will showcase eleven new teams beginning their race around the world at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.
Production of The Amazing Race's 33rd season, however, was suspended mid-Race in February due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series," a CBS representative told Variety at the time.
"All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team [traveling] with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it."
CBS said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," adding, "Everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."